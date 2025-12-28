Elon Musk is accusing the 'radical left' of exploiting government programmes to bring immigrants into the country to win elections and convert America into a single-party state. Musk argued that such efforts risk rendering votes meaningless and warned taxpayers that their money is being misused. He cited the Somali community in Minnesota, crediting it for electing Ilhan Omar.

The radical left has been using fraudulent government programs for a long time to import and retain vast numbers of illegal (and legal, in some cases) immigrants to win elections and turn America into a single-party state, destroying any real democracy.



The more you look at it,… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 27, 2025

How the 'Radical Left' Uses Immigrants, According to Musk

Musk's X post painted a dramatic scenario in which immigration programmes and voting blocs are allegedly manipulated for political gain. While he did not name who he thinks are the 'radical left', it can only be pointed to the Democratic Party, which opposed the GOP and Trump's crackdown on illegal immigrants.

'The radical left has been using fraudulent government programs for a long time to import and retain vast numbers of illegal (and legal, in some cases) immigrants to win elections and turn America into a single-party state, destroying any real democracy,' Musk ranted.

He followed up with, 'The more you look at it, the more you will be horrified at what your tax money is doing and the fact that, if this is not reversed, your vote will mean nothing'. Musk specifically cited Minnesota, saying, 'The most obvious case example is the Somali voting bloc in Minnesota, a state that historically had zero Somalis, electing Ilhan Omar to the US Congress.' He added that similar patterns were happening internationally.

No Support for Musk's Rant

Several users condemned Musk for promoting unverified claims or for inflammatory rhetoric, citing that he's the one who turned states red by rigging the 2024 US presidential election for Trump. 'Says the man who admits he bought Trump's election. Horribly sad but true'.

Following recent clamors on how Musk knew about Trump's victory in 2024 4 hours before actual results were out, X commenters were rather frustrated with Musk's sentiments. One poster, said, 'i am horrified my tax money goes to your unqualified racist piece of shit ass. fuck you, elon. we're going to destroy you incompetent motherfuckers in the next election and blow SO MUCH of your money'.

Other users mocked Musk's statements, questioning the evidence behind his claims. 'This is the errant rambling of a manic billionaire flying high on ketamine, who knows a little bit about marketing rocketry and electric cars, and not much else', one commenter wrote.

Some defended immigrants and argued that bringing people from different cultures together too quickly, without allowing time for integration can cause problems. They advocate for immigration policies that selectively allow 'honest and hard-working' people while trying to prevent entry by those perceived as dishonest.

However, Musk gained some support when he cited MN as an example. One user ranted: 'This might be the scariest part. In MN, you can vouch for 8 people without IDs and they can vote same day? It's never been more obvious voter fraud is taking place. What other states do this? We need national voting ID laws NOW!'

Some people agree with Musk's concern to pay attention to where their taxes go. But they think his claims are too simplistic. Subposts from his X post say issues like immigration being summarised as a deliberate plot by a single-party state are misleading. They argued that it has layers on them, because immigrants will most likely support pro-immigrant candidates to protect them, which often came from the 'radical left' party.