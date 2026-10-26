Elon Musk's AI-generated adaptation of The Odyssey faced online criticism after Grok Imagine released its first seven-minute episode on X on 23 October 2026. The footage, developed in collaboration with Wonder Studios and AI filmmaker Dev Walker, arrived three months after Musk promised a full-length film that would be 'historically accurate and true to the art of Homer'.

Some viewers criticised the characters' appearance and movements, while others questioned the quality of the storytelling. The reaction has placed Musk's ambitious promise under scrutiny, although the first episode alone cannot establish what the eventual feature might deliver.

Musk announced the project in July, shortly after Christopher Nolan's live-action adaptation of The Odyssey opened in cinemas. He criticised Nolan's casting choices, including Lupita Nyong'o as Helen of Troy and Elliot Page as Sinon, accusing the director of 'desecrating Homer' to meet what he called the 'woke rules required to win an Oscar'.

Elon Musk's AI-Generated 'The Odyssey' Raises Questions Over Authenticity

Musk announced his plans on X, writing: 'Before this year ends, Grok Imagine will make a full-length movie of The Odyssey that is historically accurate and true to the art of Homer.'

Odyssey with Grok Imagine https://t.co/v0jljhql1T — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 24, 2026

The seven-minute instalment opens with Odysseus preparing to sail for Troy. Penelope gives him a small wooden horse figurine to take home to their infant son, before the footage shifts between the Greek army preparing for battle, fighting at Troy and Telemachus growing up and combat training.

The characters have smooth complexions and unusually regular teeth. The figures shown appear to have uniformly light skin tones, while their dialogue is delivered in English rather than ancient Greek. Only Odysseus is identified by name, leaving viewers unfamiliar with Homer's epic to work out who the other figures are.

These are creative choices within an adaptation, rather than proof of historical inaccuracy on their own. Nevertheless, they raise questions about how the finished film will reconcile Musk's promise of fidelity to Homer with the conventions of AI-generated entertainment.

Homer's The Odyssey follows the Greek hero's journey home to Ithaca after the Trojan War. His wife, Penelope, faces pressure from suitors, while their son, Telemachus, searches for his missing father.

Social Media Reactions Highlight AI Filmmaking Challenges

Several users on X criticised the episode's visuals and questioned whether AI-generated films could compete with traditional filmmaking. Some described the production as poor-quality, while others argued that the characters' movements looked unnatural and compared their appearance to figures from Game of Thrones.

The reactions represent individual opinions rather than a comprehensive measure of audience sentiment. However, they highlight a challenge for the project: generating cinematic images is one thing, while sustaining believable characters and coherent storytelling across a full-length film is another.

Musk's earlier criticism of Nolan has added another dimension to the response. His promised adaptation was explicitly framed around historical accuracy, making the visual design and storytelling of the first episode particularly open to scrutiny.

Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' Sets a Different Benchmark

Nolan's adaptation stars Matt Damon as Odysseus, Anne Hathaway as Penelope and Tom Holland as Telemachus. Its ensemble also includes Robert Pattinson as Antinous, Zendaya as Athena, Samantha Morton as Circe and Charlize Theron as Calypso.

The film became a major box-office success. Universal Pictures announced in September that it had overtaken Jurassic World to become the studio's highest-grossing film. The studio reported that worldwide earnings had surpassed $1.677 billion (£1.26 billion), with the total projected to reach $1.685 billion (£1.27 billion) that weekend.

Later box-office reporting placed the film's worldwide earnings at more than $1.78 billion (£1.34 billion). The precise total should be checked against a current box-office tracker before publication, as reported figures can change.

The film earned $264.1 million (£198.1 million) worldwide during its opening weekend. By August, it had generated $289 million (£217 million) through IMAX, according to the format's reported figures.

Before Nolan's film opened, the director dismissed debates about its historical accuracy as premature. 'These conversations that happen before people see the film, they're always irrelevant, because no one having them knows what the film actually is yet,' he said in an interview with The Telegraph. The quotation should be checked against the original interview before publication.

In a separate YouTube interview with French journalist Hugo Travers, Nolan compared artificial intelligence to a Trojan horse made of glass. The analogy suggested that the technology's intentions and effects were visible rather than concealed. The precise wording should be verified against the full interview before any direct quotation is published.

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan reveals why he thinks AI is a Trojan horse.



"I think AI is a Trojan horse that everybody knows the Greeks are inside it. Well, the funny thing with AI, and I think it's actually pretty fascinating to see how in the last few years it's sort of taken… pic.twitter.com/1aIwSFI4bR — tobi (@tobitheski) July 25, 2026

Grok Imagine's first episode offers an early glimpse of Musk's alternative approach to the ancient epic. Whether the project can develop into the full-length film promised before the end of 2026 remains to be seen.