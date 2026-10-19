TikTok reinstated the advertising account promoting Alex Gibney's documentary Musk on 18 October 2026, after initially citing alleged political-content violations, a spokesperson for the platform's US operation confirmed.

The decision reversed a permanent suspension imposed on the film's distributor. The account belongs to Bleecker Street, which was preparing to promote the film as it expanded into more than 470 cinemas across North America.

The suspension prevented the distributor from purchasing advertisements or paying to promote posts about the documentary.

Speaking to The Verge, the TikTok spokesperson stated that the account had 'been restored after an error.' The company did not provide a detailed public explanation for the original decision.

TikTok's Notice Cited Repeated Violations

Bleecker Street learned of the suspension on Friday, 16 October. TikTok cited the severity of alleged political-policy violations and warned that some breaches could trigger immediate suspension. The notice did not identify the specific material that had triggered the action against the distributor.

Bleecker Street expressed disappointment with the decision and planned to appeal. The suspension interrupted its preparations to promote the documentary as the cinema rollout widened, with hundreds of venues across North America set to carry the film.

The action affected the distributor's advertising account, extending beyond the rejection of a particular advert. Its reversal restored access to that account without clarifying which content TikTok had initially considered a policy breach.

Beyond TikTok, Other Platforms Rejected Adverts

Gibney, an Academy Award-winning filmmaker, examines Elon Musk's business empire and growing influence in American politics in the nearly four-hour documentary.

The film traces the Tesla and SpaceX chief executive's rise to power through accounts of his personal and professional life.

The interviewees include people who have worked with Musk. He did not participate in the production and has publicly criticised the film.

Bleecker Street's difficulties promoting Musk have extended beyond TikTok. Meta and YouTube initially rejected advertisements for its trailer in September. Both platforms later reversed their decisions and accepted the promotional material.

X, Musk's social media platform, has also reportedly refused to carry paid ads for the documentary. The advertising decisions have attracted attention because the film examines a figure whose technology businesses and political activities are subjects of public debate. However, the restrictions do not show that the platforms coordinated to suppress the documentary.

Ownership Links Draw Attention to TikTok

TikTok prohibits paid political advertising, but the account's suspension left it unclear how the platform applied that policy to a documentary about a public figure. The restoration corrected the restriction without publicly identifying the initial enforcement error.

Oracle, which holds a 15% stake in TikTok's US joint venture, was co-founded by Larry Ellison, who has business and political connections to Musk. Those relationships provide context for the film's examination of the billionaire's influence.

The documentary also reportedly features a text message from Ellison about Musk's 2022 purchase of Twitter. In that message, Ellison offered to assist with financing the acquisition of the social media company, which now operates under the name X.

Those connections have drawn interest in the suspension, but no verified evidence establishes that Ellison or Musk directed TikTok to restrict the film's promotion. TikTok has not disclosed whether an automated moderation system or a human review produced the suspension.