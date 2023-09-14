Elon Musk's biographer, Walter Isaacson, a former editor-in-chief of Time magazine and an author, has made several wild revelations about the tycoon.

In a recent interview with MSNBC, he claimed that the Tesla founder could be demon-like when dealing with people and has multiple personalities. He also spoke at length about the kind of relationship Musk shares with his father, Errol Musk.

"...he has so many personalities, almost like multiple personalities, and a bit like his father, whom he doesn't speak to now—but his father is a Jekyll and Hyde and sometimes goes very dark", he told MSNBC host Joe Scarborough.

"And the amazing thing is, after he's gone dark and been demon-like and really tough on people, he'll snap out of it. And then I'll ask him, 'What was that about?' and he hardly remembers it," he said.

Recently, Errol said that he was not proud of his billionaire son. The confession from Elon's father, Errol Musk, came during a 20-minute interview on Australia's "The Kyle and Jackie O Show".

When he was asked whether he was proud of his 51-year-old son, Errol Musk replied: "No, well, you know, I mean, we are a family that have been doing a lot of things for a long time. It's not as though we suddenly started doing something".

Errol Musk even admitted that he has a number of luxury cars but does not own a Tesla. He also spoke about how his son is unable to enjoy his success because he "feels like he's behind schedule".

The book has made several claims about Elon's personal life as well. It even says that Musk had a secret third child with his former partner, Grimes. It also sheds light on his childhood and claims that he was bullied as a child.

It revealed that once, he was beaten up so badly that he had to undergo several surgeries to fix the injuries caused to his face and nose.

Isaacson writes that the 52-year-old entrepreneur is driven by demons. "Musk goes through manic mood swings, deep depressions, and risk-seeking highs, and if he didn't have that risk-seeking maniacal personality, he would not be the person who launched EVs and got rockets into orbit".

The biography was released on Tuesday and has become Amazon's best-selling book in the United States. Isaacson has also written books on the lives of Apple founder Steve Jobs, Albert Einstein and Leonardo da Vinci.