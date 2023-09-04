Tesla founder Elon Musk, who has fathered ten children with different partners over the years, does not share a great relationship with all of his kids.

He thinks his transgender teen daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, was brainwashed by her school into thinking that "rich is evil." Musk has made the claims about his daughter in his soon-to-be-released biography.

"She went beyond socialism to being a full communist and thinking that anyone rich is evil," he said, accusing his daughter's private school in Los Angeles of brainwashing her. The book is set to be released on September 12.

"I've made many overtures," Musk said. "But she doesn't want to spend time with me," read an excerpt from the book published by The Wall Street Journal on Thursday.

In June last year, Wilson, who was born Xavier Alexander Musk, decided to cut off all ties with Musk and announced her decision to change her gender and famous surname. "Gender Identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form," Wilson wrote in court papers filed in Los Angeles County.

Wilson, 18, is one of five surviving children Musk had with his first wife, Canadian author Justine Wilson. Musk was married to Justine between 2000 and 2008.

The couple had twins Gryphon and Xavier Musk (now Vivian Jenna Wilson) in 2004, and triplets Kai, Saxon, and Damian Musk in 2006. Their first child, Nevada Alexander Musk, died from sudden infant death syndrome soon after birth.

It is not clear what led to the strained relationship between Musk and Wilson. But he has been critical of the sensitivity surrounding pronouns for nonbinary and trans people in his past tweets.

"I absolutely support trans, but all these pronouns are an (a)esthetic nightmare," he once tweeted. "Pronouns suck," he wrote in another tweet.

The billionaire, who has nine living children, also frequently tweets about "population collapse," urging his fellow earthlings to reproduce more children. He believes that "a collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far."

Last year, in an interview with The Financial Times, he blamed the "neo-Marxist" mentality at elite schools for the sour relationship with his transgender teen daughter. Musk did not give any names of the schools he was referring to.

"It's full-on communism . . . and a general sentiment that if you're rich, you're evil," Musk told the publication. However, he hoped that things may change in future for the two of them and they may develop a better relationship.

"It [the relationship] may change, but I have very good relationships with all the others [children]. Can't win them all," he added.

Last year, Musk's father said in an interview that he was not proud of his billionaire son. The confession from Elon Musk's father, Errol Musk, came during a 20-minute interview on Australia's "The Kyle and Jackie O Show."

When he was asked whether he was proud of his 51-year-old son, Errol Musk replied: "No, well, you know, I mean, we are a family that have been doing a lot of things for a long time. It's not as though we suddenly started doing something."

Errol has three children from his first wife: Maye Musk: Elon, Tosca, and Kimbal. He added that the three of them had travelled the world with him when they were little. "They've seen a lot of things, and we've done a lot of things together," he said, adding, "But Elon has in fact sort of really surpassed the mark."

The not-so-proud father did not shy away from commenting on his son's physical appearance and said "Elon is very strong-built but he's been eating badly. He suggested that the world's richest man should perhaps take diet pills.

When asked if he drives a Tesla or not, Errol Musk admitted that he has a number of luxury cars but does not own a Tesla.