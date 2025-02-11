Among the right-wing commentators Elon Musk has amplified on social media, the anonymous user 'Inevitable West' has drawn significant attention.

The identity behind the account has remained a mystery since its launch on X last October, but its views are anything but subtle. The profile picture features a digitally altered, brooding version of Michelangelo's David, set against a backdrop of rippling US and UK flags.

The Mystery of Inevitable West

Posting under the handle @InevitableWest, the user identifies as a 'British patriot' and claims to be a defender of Western values and culture, emphasising heritage, strength, and unity. Their bio concludes with a rallying call: 'Follow [me] to uphold the legacy of the West! Jesus Christ is King.'

Posting frequently, sometimes more than ten times a day, Inevitable West's views cover a range of topics, including European decline, immigration, the alleged whitewashing of Muslim crime, and accusations of Keir Starmer's governmental 'two-tier' systems.

The Far-Right Influencer

Inevitable West's recent posts have criticised what the user calls the 'socialist experiment' in Britain, celebrated the end of 'globalism,' and advocated for jailed far-right activist Tommy Robinson, arguing that his supporters want to 'reclaim what's rightfully theirs.'

Last month, Inevitable West shared a video montage of predominantly white people in 1950s Canterbury, captioned: 'This is what the globalists stole from you. Britain used to be safe and beautiful. We're going to get it back.'

This is what the globalists stole from you. Britain used to be safe and beautiful.



We’re going to get it back. pic.twitter.com/kPwXVGtxjQ — Inevitable West (@Inevitablewest) January 26, 2025

In another clip, purportedly showing a migrant hotel that had been set on fire, Inevitable West commented: 'Climate change at it again.'

Elon Musk's Support

As of early this month, Elon Musk had signalled his approval of Inevitable West's provocative tweets by reposting or commenting on at least 30 of them, with consequences extending beyond the online sphere.

In late November, Inevitable West reported that Dame Andrea Jenkyns had switched from the Conservatives to the Reform Party, declaring, 'Reform will win the next general election.'

When Musk shared the post with his 216 million followers, replying with a simple 'Yes,' it racked up 159,000 likes. It sparked rumours the billionaire was planning to donate £80.91 million ($100 million) to Nigel Farage's rising party.

Thanks mainly to Musk's promotion, Inevitable West's online influence has increased significantly, gaining nearly 205,000 followers. The user's identity remains unknown. The user's praise for Musk's new boss - US President Donald Trump, combined with Musk's promotion of the account, has prompted speculation that they may be the same individual.

Who Is Inevitable West?

Contrary to speculation, Musk maybe even more embarrassed by the truth about Inevitable West's identity. The user is reportedly Saurabh Chandrakar, an Indian former fruit juice seller accused of masterminding a prominent betting fraud in Asia.

The user is allegedly a 30-year-old accused of creating the Mahadev Betting App in 2019 for illegal gambling. Chandrakar and an accomplice, Ravi Uppal, were indicted last year of laundering a staggering £550.07 million ($680 million) through cryptocurrencies connected to the Mahadev Betting App. According to the Times of India, they deny any involvement with the app or the alleged betting operation.

Eleven people have been arrested in the case, and several Bollywood actors and politicians from Chandrakar's home state of Chhattisgarh have been questioned. Chandrakar's arrest in Dubai occurred last October, and he currently remains under house arrest while awaiting extradition to India.

The Inevitable West-Chandrakar Link

Coincidentally, the 'Inevitable West' profile debuted on X that same month, presenting itself as a British patriot defending Western culture. Chandrakar has not publicly commented on the reported association.

In a seemingly contradictory move, the X user promoted the Mahadev Betting App last Thursday, a post that clashed sharply with the account's typical far-right political content.

If you have missed the opportunity of being defrauded by the Mahadev App, you can now buy Mahadev Crypto to lose your hard earned money.

☠️

(All in the name of God)

😅 pic.twitter.com/kejOZxvzJu — Pankaj Pachauri (@PankajPachauri) February 7, 2025

Commenters quickly accused the user of mistakenly posting from the wrong account. The post, promoting the Mahadev Betting App, was soon deleted, but not before the Express Tribune (Pakistan) published an article linking Inevitable West to Chandrakar.

Inevitable West strongly denied the reported connection, threatening legal action against the publication. This denial, however, was subsequently deleted, and the account remained inactive for three days.

The unfolding situation took a further unusual turn when Inevitable West posted a series of inquiries, including: 'Does anyone know if this is true? Inevitable West arrested in Dubai?' In response to a question about the reported arrest, Inevitable West replied, ' I've taught you to ignore the mainstream media.'

The Financial Incentives Of A Far-Right Persona

The controversy has generated significant attention on X and likely some embarrassment for those who support Inevitable West's far-right views. If Chandrakar is indeed Inevitable West, what motivated him to adopt this far-right persona? Many speculate that the primary motive is financial gain.

Leveraging Musk's support, @Inevitablewest now offers a £1.62 ($2) monthly subscription service, providing subscribers with bonus content and extra perks. The user's self-description on the subscription page is: 'a Western patriot adamant on saving the West.'

HERES THE MAN BEHIND INEVITABLE WEST



Saurabh Chandrakar



Mahadev App Scam Mastermind's Impending Extradition



• Saurabh Chandrakar, a key promoter of the Mahadev betting app, will soon be extradited to India from Dubai following his recent arrest.



• The Enforcement… pic.twitter.com/755Z5q61vV — Freedom (@Jimbo8157047090) February 5, 2025

Subscribers were promised exclusive content in December, including 'risky posts I can't post in a public setting - Southport/Keir Starmer rumours/talk amongst big journalists' and 'updates on chats and DM's I have with the big guns - politicians/influencers.'

The reference to 'Southport' alludes to the deadly knife attack in the Merseyside town last July, committed by Axel Rudakubana. Moreover, Inevitable West solicits donations from £4.05 ($5) to £20.23 ($25) through buymeacoffee.com. With Musk's endorsement, the potential earnings could exceed £5 million if all followers contributed the maximum amount.

The questions surrounding Inevitable West's true identity and motives remain, but the potential financial gains, fueled by Elon Musk's endorsement, are undeniable.