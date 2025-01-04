Sir Keir Starmer has apparently continued his quest to be the most unpopular man in Britain by breaking one of the nation's most sacred cultural practices: queuing.

While on holiday in Madeira, Portugal, the prime minister and his family wanted to have a ride on the popular Monte Sledges, toboggans locally made from wicker and wood.

Unfortunately for the prime minister, who was with his wife and two children, the queue for the Monty Sledges was three hours long. Government sources have reportedly claimed that Starmer's decision to skip the queue was based on local police advice.

A witness to Starmer's queue-jumping, 64-year-old Russell Schacter, of Ilford, Essex, told the Sun, 'We arrived around 10am and queued with everyone else for ages, even though we had pre-booked.

'There were lots of Brits and everyone was typically patient and well mannered. We had finally got right to the front when the queue was halted.'

According to Schacter, it was at this point that Starmer and his family were led to the front of the queue and assisted onto the ride.

Schacter said, 'But people who had been lining up all morning were not quite so happy and quite a few boos and calls of "get to the back of the queue" went up'.

The Essex man added that while he believed Starmer has unique security issues, he said it was 'still a difficult pill to swallow to see him pushing to the front after we queued for three hours'.

Is Starmer's Life Worth More Than Yours?

Questions must be asked about how serious the threat to Starmer's life truly is, especially when one considers the very real threat that ordinary members of the public live with every day.

Since 1812 only nine sitting members of parliament have been murdered (including one prime minister).

By contrast the number of ordinary British residents killed in the last 50 years alone is well into four figures at this stage, thanks largely to the IRA and more recently to Islamist terrorists and others. Does Starmer really live with a greater risk of death than others or is his life just worth more?

Most Unpopular PM In Modern History

In December, Ipsos released a poll suggesting that Starmer has become the most unpopular prime minister in modern history in record time. The poll found that after just five months in office, Starmer had a net satisfaction score of -34. Even Gordon Brown managed -23 when he was five months into his reign, while Rishi Sunak managed -22. The only Prime Minister who Starmer may possibly beat is Lizz Truss, for whom no figures are available as she did not last five months as prime minister.

Keiran Pedley, Director of UK Politics at Ipsos, said, 'These findings reflect the difficult start Labour has had in office. Keir Starmer's personal satisfaction ratings after 5 months are the weakest of all Prime Ministers measured by Ipsos going back to the late 1970s and nearly two-thirds expect the economy to worsen in the next year. However, with a large majority in parliament and the next election potentially as late as 2029, Labour still has time to turn things around.'