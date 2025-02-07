A key member of Elon Musk's DOGE team has resigned after his links to racist and eugenicist posts on social media were uncovered.

Marko Elez, a staffer at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), stepped down following revelations of his association with a controversial social media presence. The 25-year-old software engineer faced intense scrutiny after it was revealed that he had access to sensitive Treasury Department information, despite lacking prior government work experience, as reported by Wired.

Marko Elez's Racist Social Media Posts

Elez, previously with SpaceX, was one of just two Department of Government Efficiency employees given access to £4.02 trillion ($5 trillion) in Treasury payment systems after a last-minute court hearing on 6th February.

However, by that afternoon, Elez, a close associate of Musk, had resigned after The Wall Street Journal investigated his connection to the now-deleted social media account. The publication reported that the X account 'advocated repealing the Civil Rights Act and backed a 'eugenic immigration policy.'

I linked DOGE staffer Marko Elez to a deleted X account that advocated repealing the Civil Rights Act, backed a “eugenic immigration policy,” and wrote, “You could not pay me to marry outside of my ethnicity.



He just resigned.https://t.co/v75GQCCQBs — Katherine Long (@ByKLong) February 6, 2025

Other alleged posts included statements like, 'You could not pay me to marry outside of my ethnicity', and 'normalise Indian hate.' Another post reportedly stated: 'Just for the record, I was racist before it was cool.'

The account also commented on the Israel-Palestine conflict, with one post saying, 'I would not mind at all if Gaza and Israel were both wiped off the face of the Earth.' White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt confirmed Elez's resignation.

Who Is Marko Elez?

Elez earned a computer science degree from Rutgers University and worked for Musk's SpaceX, Starlink, and X, primarily focusing on AI. His early career included time at SpaceX, where he worked on vehicle telemetry and satellite systems, and later at X (formerly Twitter), focusing on search AI and software development, according to The Independent.

Before joining DOGE, his work experience was solely within Musk's companies. According to The Bulletin, Elez had administrator-level access to vital U.S. Treasury payment systems at DOGE, such as the Payment Automation Manager and the Secure Payment System at the Bureau of the Fiscal Service.

This access allowed him to change key financial infrastructure, a move that worried Treasury officials and lawmakers. In early February 2025, Elez travelled to a Treasury facility in Kansas City to learn more about federal payment processing systems.

DOGE's Access To Trillions Under Fire

This follows a last-minute court request to restrict DOGE's access to the Treasury's £4.02 trillion ($5 trillion) system—the first setback for the fledgling agency after weeks of aggressively cutting back federal institutions to eliminate waste and overspending.

In the coming days and weeks, the court's decision regarding privacy concerns surrounding DOGE's data access will significantly test its authority to streamline government spending.

Justice Department lawyers agreed to a motion granting only two Musk associates 'read-only' access to the system—including tax returns and Social Security numbers—provided they don't share their findings with others. Those two individuals are Musk loyalists Tom Krause and Elez.

Musk's Grip On Government

Virginia Congressman Don Beyer called Elez's resignation 'a scandal.' He said, ''Elon Musk gave a self-described 'racist' and eugenicist access to a system that controls all financial payments from the U.S. Treasury,'

'That system also contains the personal information, including Social Security info of every American. This is why we have a process to vet civil servants and why we hire and promote them based on merit, not their personal relationship to some rich guy.'

'How dare Elon Musk bully and threaten good people who spent their careers serving the American people when he brings this level of gross incompetence to his work.' He demanded that everyone involved in hiring Elez be fired and that DOGE be completely eliminated.

With Elez's resignation and the sensitive data he accessed, the spotlight is back on Musk's appointees' influence in federal agencies.