Tesla chief Elon Musk's unsolicited advice to American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has not gone down well with the latter's fans.

Her fans mercilessly mocked him after he suggested that she post "some music or concert videos directly on X (formerly called Twitter)".

Musk's uncalled-for suggestion came after Swift took to social media platform X on Thursday to interact with her fans and unveil the four available back covers for her upcoming album.

"It's a new soundtrack. Here are the back covers and vault track titles for 1989 (my version). I can't wait for this one to be out, seriously. Thank you for playing along, sleuthing, puzzling, and making these reveals so much chaotic fun (which is the best kind of fun, after all)", she posted.

Her fans were, of course, too excited and immediately began flooding her comment section, and they were shocked to see Musk there too.

"I recommend posting some music or concert videos directly on the X platform", wrote Musk. Swift's fans began to mock Musk soon after he put out the tweet.

"I'm sorry but she's not going to notice you," wrote one user. Another said: "You do realize Elon is trying to benefit from Taylor.. right? Taylor doesn't need Twitter to make money".

"With all due respect Mr. Elon sir I think miss Swift knows what she's doing," commented another user. "She's so powerful she has a literal billionaire looking for clout from her," wrote another person.

Elon Musk replied to Taylor’s 1989 TV tracklist tweet



“I recommend posting some music or concert videos directly on the X platform”#TaylorSwift #1989TaylorsVersion pic.twitter.com/0c01patP6S — Taylor Swift Edits (@TSwiftEdits_13) September 20, 2023

Managing Twitter is proving to be a tough nut to crack for its CEO, Elon Musk. He has been changing Twitter policies and implementing new strategies every week. Musk recently said that he has been trying to sell the microblogging site after acquiring it for $44 billion (about £34,884,642,829).

Though the billionaire tried to back out of his impulsive bid that reportedly stemmed from a "420" weed joke, he could not back out of their agreement, and Musk was forced to offload more than $15 billion in Tesla shares to raise enough cash to fund the purchase.

He has often spoken about the struggles of running the social media platform. Musk says that it has been "quite painful" for him.

The big picture:

Elon Musk has introduced several changes at X, formerly known as Twitter, since he bought the microblogging platform late last year. From temporarily restricting the number of tweets users can read in a day to introducing a paid verification service, he is still working on strategies to churn out more money from X.

Musk fired hundreds of employees last year as a cost-cutting measure and scrapped the work-from-home policy. One of his employees even claimed that he tried to sell office plants to staff in a bid to "boost revenue". The claims were made by an anonymous Twitter employee during an interview with the BBC. He added that Musk even fired the company's cleaning and catering staff.

In fact, the company went too far in some cases. For instance, it stopped paying rent for its business offices. Likewise, some Twitter employees sued the company over unpaid bonuses. All these measures were reportedly meant to make Twitter more profitable.

Musk recently claimed that X has lost nearly 50 percent of its advertising revenue since he bought it last year. The company's newly appointed CEO, Linda Yaccarinao, has said that X is sparing no effort to establish a new base of advertisers to minimise these negative trends.

A Reuters report suggests that the platform pays $1.5 billion (about £1,035,000,000) annually to repay its loan, which was acquired after Musk bought it.

Musk himself admitted that Twitter needs to "reach positive cash flow" before anything else. He once declared that he would sell the company if he found the right buyer for it.