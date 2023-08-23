Elon Musk has introduced several changes at X, formerly known as Twitter, since he bought the microblogging platform late last year. From temporarily restricting the number of tweets users can read in a day to introducing a paid verification service, Musk has made several major changes to the platform.

He is now planning to let journalists publish their articles on Twitter directly. Musk took to Twitter on Tuesday, asking journalists to publish their stories directly and get paid in return.

"If you're a journalist who wants more freedom to write and a higher income, then publish directly on this platform," he posted on X. However, access to the content won't be free for users. They will be charged on a "per article basis" if they have not signed up for a monthly subscription. The latest change in policy has not been implemented yet.

Twitter has become the go-to platform for people to access news, and almost all media organisations have Twitter accounts.

A report in Fortune has claimed that Musk is planning to introduce a feature that will hide the headlines of news articles shared on Twitter (now X).

It essentially implies that when you post a new article on X, the tweet will only show the image and URL of that article. If someone wants to add text or a headline to the tweet, they will have to type it themselves. The move has not gone down well with advertisers, and it remains to be seen if Musk goes ahead with the plan or not.

Is X unprofitable?

Managing Twitter is proving to be a tough nut to crack for its CEO, Elon Musk. He has been changing Twitter policies and implementing new strategies every week. Musk recently said that he has been trying to sell the microblogging site after acquiring it for $44 billion (about £34,884,642,829).

Though the billionaire tried to back out of his impulsive bid that reportedly stemmed from a "420" weed joke, he could not back out of their agreement, and Musk was forced to offload more than $15 billion in Tesla shares to raise enough cash to fund the purchase.

He has often spoken about the struggles of running a social media platform. Musk says that it has been "quite painful" for him.

Musk fired hundreds of employees last year as a cost-cutting measure, scrapped the work-from-home policy, and made Twitter Blue a paid service to make more money. All these measures were reportedly meant to make Twitter more profitable.