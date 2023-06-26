Meghan Markle interviewed several high-profile names in her "Archetypes" Spotify podcast, including Paris Hilton, Serena Williams, and Mariah Carey. But one celebrity who reportedly refused her invite was Taylor Swift.

The Wall Street Journal claimed that the Duchess of Sussex listed the singer as one of the potential guests for her series during a brainstorming session with Spotify's Gimlet unit. The publication claimed that the royal wrote a personal letter inviting the "Midnights" hitmaker who, via her representative, turned down the invite. But representatives for both parties have yet to comment on this report.

Meghan Markle premiered her 12-episode podcast series in August 2022 as part of a multi-year exclusive deal she and Prince Harry signed with Spotify under their Archewell Audio company. Apart from a holiday special, it was the only content they released in the three years since they signed the contract in 2020.

"Archetypes" will not be renewed for a season 2 as Spotify has cut ties with the Sussexes. Rumours have it that the company terminated its partnership with the couple over a lack of output, and thus, they will not be getting the entire amount of their reported $20 million deal. But both parties, in a joint statement, announced that they have "mutually agreed to part ways" and that they "are proud of the series" they worked on together.

WME, the talent agency Meghan Markle signed with earlier this year, also confirmed the end of the contract but teased that people will be hearing from the duchess on another platform. A spokesperson said, "The team behind 'Archetypes' remain proud of the podcast they created at Spotify. Meghan is continuing to develop more content for the Archetypes audience on another platform." Rumours have it that Archewell Audio will be moving to Amazon although this has yet to be confirmed.

Aside from Spotify, the Sussexes' deal with Netflix is reportedly also in trouble. The couple signed to produce original content with the streamer in 2020 under their Archewell Productions company. But they have only released two docuseries, "Harry & Meghan" and "Live to Lead," in December 2022. The streamer cancelled their animated series "Pearl" before it could go to pre-production. The couple has yet to release another docuseries, "Heart of Invictus" this summer. The film follows participants of the 2022 Invictus Games held at The Hague in April 2022.

HEART OF INVICTUS (Summer 2023)



This new series from Archewell Productions follows a group of extraordinary competitors from around the globe – all service members who have suffered life-changing injuries or illnesses – on their road to competing at the Invictus Games. pic.twitter.com/Y5sCOIEwoV — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) January 12, 2023

The report from WSJ claimed Netflix has no plans to renew its contract with the Sussexes, which will run until 2025. The publication cited unnamed sources who claimed the company has been left disappointed by the couple's lack of productivity.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly struck gold with their own stories but two other ideas they suggested were rejected the past year. It is said that they pitched in shows that were too similar to already successful programmes on Netflix and were turned down by the streamer.

However, a representative for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex explained these changes are normal saying, "New companies often make changes in their start-up phase, both with people and strategy, and we are no exception. We're more equipped, focused, and energised than ever before."

A spokesperson for Netflix also denied claims about its relationship with the couple telling WSJ that the company values its partnership with Archewell Productions and that they will keep working on projects together.

This is not the only time the streamer defended its partnership with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Netflix also shut down reports that it has cancelled "Heart of Invictus." The rumours spread online following news of the end of the couple's contract with Spotify. Netflix reiterated its former announcement that the docuseries will air this summer pending a release date.