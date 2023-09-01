Those who missed the "Eras Tour" concert still have a chance to catch it and those who want to relive it can do so, albeit on the big screen. Taylor Swift announced on Thursday, Aug. 31, that she is bringing her massively popular global concert to AMC theatres all across North America in a film called "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour." She released an 80-second trailer online to announce its release on Oct. 13, 2023.

"The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I'm overjoyed to tell you that it'll be coming to the big screen soon. Starting Oct 13th you'll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America!" she tweeted.

The Runtime

Swift's "Eras Tour" concert ran for an average of over three hours. But the singer's publicist Tree Paine confirmed that the movie has an official runtime of 2 hours and 45 minutes. It is unclear which parts of her global trek were shaved off from the movie.

The "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" film was shot over the course of her first three shows in Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium where she performed six straights shows in August. Her concerts reportedly drew a crowd of nearly 500,000.

Where To Get Tickets

Tickets for the "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" are available for purchase at Cinemark, Atom Tickets or Fandango at a set price of $19.89 for adults (plus tax) and $13.13 for children and seniors (plus tax)— the former number is a reference to the singer's 2014 album title and the latter is a double-dip on her self-described lucky number.

Taylor Nation, an account from Swift's official management team, also announced the film's release along with the ticket sites writing, "Karma is the girl on the screen coming to a theater near me! Whether it's your first or 13th time, grab your tickets to see #TSTheErasTourFilm only in theaters in North America starting October 13th so we can experience our favorite tour memories together again. Tickets available at AMC, Cinemark, Regal and Fandango."

Ticket presales have reportedly gone past $10 million and counting since Thursday's announcement. AMC is offering it in IMAX, Dolby Cinema, and standard screenings. You can also catch the concert movie experience at your closest AMC or Regal within the U.S.A., Canada, and Mexico, and in other movie operators affiliated with AMC in these countries (Cinepolis, Cinemax, and Cineplex).

AMC theatre locations in the U.S.A. will screen the movie at least four times per day Thursdays through Sundays while it is showing. The movie will run from Oct. 13-15, 19-22, 26-29, and 31, and November 2-5.

Luxury movie theatre chain Emagine Theatres announced on X formerly Twitter that it will also screen the film and will "have collectible items for sale as well as themed cocktails and premium concession combos" during the screening.

The Director

"Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" was helmed by Emmy-award winning director Sam Wrench. He specialises in shooting live music content and his previous works include "Billie Eilish Live at the O2," "Lizzo: Live in Concert," and "BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage - Seoul: Live Viewing." He has also worked with Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Camilla Cabello, Bastille, and more.

Possible Features

The film will likely include the six surprise songs that the 33-year-old sang during her Aug. 3-5 concert at SoFi Stadium. These include "Our Song," You're On Your Own, Kid," "I Can See You," "You Are in Love," "Maroon," and "Death by a Thousand Cuts."

The release of "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" is going to be an immersive experience much like the live concert. Swift encouraged her fans to participate in all the activities that happened at the "Eras Tour" concert like wearing an arm full of friendship bracelets or exchanging them among Swifties and dressing up in Eras attire. She tweeted, "Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged 1, 2, 3 LGB!!!! (iykyk)."