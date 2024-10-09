Elon Musk recently claimed that billionaires like Bill Gates and LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman fear a Donald Trump victory in the 2024 U.S. presidential election because it could lead to the public release of Jeffrey Epstein's client list. During an interview with Tucker Carlson on his social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Musk speculated that many influential figures could be exposed if Trump wins.

Musk's Claims on Billionaire Fears

Musk linked Kamala Harris's support from certain billionaires to their fear of Trump's potential re-election. "I think part of why Kamala's getting so much support is that if Trump wins, that Epstein client list is gonna become public," Musk said. He further added, "And some of those billionaires behind Kamala are terrified of that outcome."

He specifically named Bill Gates and Reid Hoffman as two individuals who supposedly fear the release of Epstein's client list. Both are well-known Democratic donors, and Musk suggested their concerns stem from more than just political differences. He claimed Hoffman, who had previously worked with him at PayPal, was "terrified of a Trump victory."

Musk insinuated that Hoffman's fear extended beyond political ideology: "He's certainly ideologically unaligned with Trump anyway, but I think he's actually concerned about the Epstein situation... that the DOJ might actually move forward."

The Epstein Connection: Gates and Hoffman's Past

Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender with connections to high-profile figures, met Gates multiple times after his conviction, according to The New York Times. Gates has previously expressed regret about ever meeting Epstein, maintaining that their discussions were focused solely on philanthropy. However, it was reported that Gates visited Epstein's Manhattan townhouse at least three times, raising suspicions.

Hoffman's connection to Epstein is also under scrutiny. According to the Daily Mail, Hoffman visited Epstein's private Caribbean island after Epstein was convicted of sex crimes, seeking his assistance in raising funds for MIT. Hoffman's involvement with Epstein, despite his conviction, has drawn criticism, mainly because of Epstein's well-documented criminal past.

Musk's Allegations of Evidence

During the interview, Carlson questioned Musk about potential video evidence linked to Epstein's crimes. Musk replied, "Between Diddy and Epstein, there is probably several thousand hours of footage here." Though he did not provide evidence to support this claim, Musk suggested that public figures like Sean "Diddy" Combs might also be implicated.

Musk also expressed frustration over what he perceived as a lack of legal consequences for Epstein's associates. He called it "mind-blowing" that while January 6 rioters were prosecuted, Epstein's clients have seemingly faced no repercussions. "There's a strong overlap between the Epstein client list and Kamala's '100 puppet masters,'" Musk added, further implying a connection between powerful political figures and Epstein.

Musk and Hoffman: A Strained Relationship

Musk and Hoffman have a long history dating back to their time working together at PayPal. Despite their shared past, their relationship has strained due to their differing political views. Hoffman has been a major Democratic donor, while Musk has become increasingly outspoken in his support for Trump.

After Trump survived an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania, Musk remarked, "The Reid Hoffman's of the world got their dearest wish... but then the martyr lived," referring to Trump's survival and resilience. This comment underscores the tension between Musk and Hoffman, particularly as the 2024 election approaches.

Concerns About a Post-Trump America

During the interview, Carlson joked about what would happen to Musk if Trump lost the election. "If Trump loses, you're f***ed, dude," Carlson said, prompting Musk to laugh and agree, "If he loses, I'm f***ed. How long do you think my prison sentence is going to be? Will I see my children? I don't know."

Musk and Carlson also believed that a loss for Trump would signify the last genuinely democratic election in the U.S. Both suggested that Kamala Harris and Joe Biden are mere figureheads controlled by more powerful forces. "Kamala is gonna say whatever the teleprompter is gonna say," Musk remarked, implying that Harris lacks true political influence.

The interview followed Musk's public appearance alongside Donald Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania. Musk's endorsement of Trump surprised many, but he has since made his support clear. At the rally, Musk encouraged the crowd to vote for Trump, urging them to "fight, fight, fight" for the former president's re-election.