A recent survey indicates that Americans trust Amazon and TikTok more than in Elon Musk-led social media platform X (formerly Twitter) or the US government.

According to a May survey conducted by All About Cookies, a digital security and online privacy advocate, Americans were asked to compare their trust in Big Tech and media companies to that of their government.

X: Ranked Last In Trust Among Americans

The results, shared by EMARKETER, a market research firm owned by Business Insider's parent company, revealed the public's trust levels on Friday, in contrast to companies like Amazon and Google, which ranked highest, Musk's platform finished in the last position.

The survey data indicated a strong preference for Amazon, Google, and Netflix, with 70 percent, 65 percent, and 64 percent of respondents expressing trust, respectively. TikTok, owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, garnered significantly less trust, with only 29 percent of respondents supporting it.

US officials have voiced concerns about ByteDance potentially sharing user data with the Chinese government, urging the company to divest TikTok to an American-owned entity or risk a nationwide ban.

The survey revealed that X garnered even less trust than the US government, with only 28 percent of respondents expressing confidence in either. Furthermore, 43 percent of respondents distrusted the US government, while 44 percent distrusted X.

Despite the survey not explicitly stating the reasons for X's last-place ranking, the platform has faced significant controversy since Musk acquired Twitter in 2022 for $44 billion, renamed it, and implemented substantial changes to its content moderation policies.

Musk's Controversial Takeover

Following his acquisition of Twitter, Musk implemented significant layoffs, particularly impacting the trust and safety team, which saw its workforce reduced from approximately 230 employees to around 20. The following year, additional layoffs further depleted the trust and safety team.

Yoel Roth, who previously headed the trust and safety team, resigned from Twitter shortly after Musk's takeover. Earlier this year, the Australian eSafety Commissioner criticised X, the embattled social media platform, for significantly reducing its safety and public policy staff following Musk's acquisition.

In response to growing concerns about misinformation on the platform, Musk introduced Community Notes in 2022. A 2023 Bloomberg report analysed nearly 400 X posts containing false information about the Israel-Gaza conflict, finding that Community Notes often took over seven hours to appear, with some taking as long as 70 hours.

Musk has faced criticism for his own questionable posts, including a 2023 incident where business leaders condemned him for amplifying an antisemitic post on X. He later acknowledged his "naivete" about antisemitism at a conference hosted by the European Jewish Association, stating that he is "Jewish by association."

Currently, the 53-year-old billionaire is catching flak for another controversial post on his social media platform, which raises questions about President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris not facing threats like former President Donald Trump, who recently survived a second apparent assassination attempt.

Although Musk later deleted the X post, which he deemed a "joke," the US Secret Service told Bloomberg News it is "aware" of his posts and is investigating the matter. As if that weren't enough, Musk's X has faced increasing regulatory scrutiny worldwide, culminating in a nationwide ban in Brazil.

After months of defiance, X finally agreed to comply with the country's Supreme Court order for stricter content moderation. Musk's X, once a thriving social media platform, has experienced a significant decline since his takeover. Controversial policy changes, mass layoffs, and a surge in misinformation have alienated users and raised concerns about the platform's future.