Elon Musk is facing a fresh wave of online backlash after appearing publicly beside Donald Trump at a lavish dinner at Mar-a-Lago, fuelling claims that the billionaire has quietly reversed course following their very public 2025 fallout.

Footage of the pair arriving shoulder to shoulder at Trump's Palm Beach estate on 3 January spread rapidly across social platforms, triggering accusations of opportunism and hypocrisy from critics who recalled Musk's resignation from a Trump-linked government role just months earlier.

His critics dubbed him 'pathetic' for having changed his mind. Discussions on the two's shaky relationship were reignited by a widely circulated video of them walking side by side.

Musk's DOGE resignation and public criticism underscore the sudden turnaround at Trump's Florida estate, and social media erupts as a lip reader scrutinises earlier conversations.

Mar-a-Lago Reunion Dinner

After a heated 2025 falling out during a high-profile dinner at Mar-a-Lago, Elon Musk and Donald Trump made their first notable public appearance together on January 3. The clip where the president and Tesla's CEO arrived at the event shoulder to shoulder quickly went viral.

As they interacted with Florida's wealthy clientele, attendees and guests noticed an evident change in the environment. The event, which took place at Trump's Palm Beach residence, served as a platform for both clandestine image rehabilitation and political networking.

After Musk shared a picture online, social media magnified the video, turning a private meeting into a spectacle of rumours of a reunion.

He tweeted, 'Had a lovely dinner last night with @POTUS and @FLOTUS. 2026 is going to be amazing!'

Social Media Backlash Intensifies

The internet has been divided in its reaction to Musk and Trump's reunion. Some applauded the 'bromance' comeback, while others harshly criticised it. Following months of public hostility, Musk seemed to give up as critics called him 'pathetic' and accused him of opportunism.

'Bromance is back on the menu. The job's not done,' a user stated.

Supporters, on the other hand, welcomed the alliance as a powerful driver of innovation and government reform and projected greater cooperation success.

However, the criticism draws attention to Musk's polarising public persona, characterised by intense scrutiny and meme-worthy scorn for every action.

Escalation of the 2025 Feud

The conflict between Musk and Trump reached its height when Musk abruptly resigned as director of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), an organisation tasked with reducing federal waste. Musk publicly denounced Trump's projected spending plan as being financially reckless.

'Mammoth spending bills are bankrupting America!' he tweeted, sharing a graphic depicting rising national debt over the past three decades. 'ENOUGH.'

The disagreement signalled a sudden shift in their previous partnership because Musk's DOGE position was characterised by bold efficiency ideas that ran counter to the goals of the Trump administration. As once close allies openly expressed their complaints, observers witnessed the personal cost.

During summer talks, tensions sprang up, putting conservative groups' allegiance to the test. Bigger ideological differences over government expenditure and reform were revealed by the public dispute.

Lip Reader Reveals Private Reconciliation

Moreover, a lip reader's analysis of video from conservative activist Charlie Kirk's memorial service in September 2025 suggested an earlier thaw between Musk and Trump. The expert saw their contact as both saying 'all good,' indicating a secret ceasefire, long before the Mar-a-Lago dinner.

Nicola Hickling also added that Trump leaned in further and added, 'I think we should stop this and say something now.'

This disclosure reframes the timeframe of their reconciliation, revealing behind-the-scenes diplomacy amid ongoing public sniping. The two exchanged respectful nods, and memorial attendees reported a tight but friendly atmosphere.

Discussions about strategic aims have been sparked by the secret conversation, which hints that the fight may be mostly theatrical. As 2026 begins, the Mar-a-Lago images have become a case study in modern power politics, where optics matter as much as ideology and reconciliation can be as controversial as conflict.