In a striking political and technological turn of events, Elon Musk-led and SpaceX-owned satellite internet service Starlink has announced providing free internet access across Venezuela until 3 February 2026. Starlink's initiative follows widespread power outages and a military operation by the United States leading to the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.

In a tweet on X (formerly Twitter) by Starlink's official account, it announces, 'Starlink is providing free broadband service to the people of Venezuela through February 3, ensuring continued connectivity.' The SpaceX and Tesla CEO Musk retweeted this on his own X account showing full endorsement, saying 'In support of the people of Venezuela.'

Starlink's satellite-based internet, which relies on low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites delivering broadband access despite damaged or offline ground infrastructure, offers a route for communication, news access, emergency coordination and stable connection with loved ones for Venezuelans who are currently facing limited connectivity and intermittent access to electricity, central to the turmoil in Venezuela from long-standing diplomatic tensions where top figures were forced out of the country.

However, political undertones from the free Starlink deployment to the South American country, particularly since the politically volatile environment in Venezuela, is raising questions about how technology, politics, and power intersect.

Musk's own activity on X shows praise for President Trump's initiative to raid Caracas with a rapid military strike on 3 January 2026, leading to the capture of Maduro and his wife. In another post on X, Musk congratulated the US President, 'This is a win for the world and a clear message to evil dictators everywhere.' He then posted another tweet saying, 'Venezuela can now have the prosperity it deserves.'

The Venezuelan Political Crisis

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were captured by US forces and sent to New York where they will face drug-related charges under President Donald Trump's orders, according to a report by The Street. Maduro and Flores were processed in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. Local Venezuelan media have reported power and internet outages following the operation.

The Guardian shared in a report that Maduro and wife Flores, along with their son and three other figures, 'will soon face the full wrath of American justice on American soil in American courts,' US attorney general Pam Bondi said in an X post. The report lists the charges as: narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy, possession of machine guns and destructive devices, and conspiracy to possess machine guns and destructive devices.

The removal of Maduro, who governed Venezuela since 2013, created a leadership vacuum, spreading uncertainty across the country. Venezuelan Vice-President, Delcy Rodríguez, later appointed acting president, opposed the arrest and rejected the control of the United States.

Per Reuters, Trump's undertaking is a reflection of his desire to seize control of the country's oil resources. Venezuelan Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello was quoted saying, 'We are outraged because in the end everything was revealed — it was revealed that they only want our oil.'

🚨THERE IT IS:



REPORTER: “Have you spoken with the oil companies about going into Venezuela?”



TRUMP: “I have… They want to go in so badly.”



This was NEVER about drugs. This was always about oil. Trump just admitted it.



pic.twitter.com/uT55R5ys12 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) January 5, 2026

Not surprisingly, Trump's move has drawn reactions and sparked debate on the consequences of the United States' participation. Spain, Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Uruguay, Brazil, and several other Latin American governments have released a joint statement in reference to Trump's claim of 'running' Venezuela and overseeing its oil production, per the Guardian. The statement warns that the US act 'constitute[s] an extremely dangerous precedent for peace and regional security and endanger[s] the civilian population.'

The string of events reflects the geopolitical consequences of the US strategy and the broader issues of US policy under Trump's Latin America leadership.