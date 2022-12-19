Twitter and Tesla owner Elon Musk tweeted a 12-hour poll at 11.20 pm on Sunday night that will decide whether he should step down as head of the social media site. As of writing, 15,958, 491 people have voted on Musk's poll with 57.4% in favour of him stepping down.

Musk has sworn to abide by the results of a public online poll, whatever the results may be. He wrote, "Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll," with the options "Yes" or "No".

Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

As the end of the poll draws near, Elon posted a series of tweets about there being "no successor" in line to take over Twitter should the majority choose "Yes." Musk said," The question is not finding a CEO, the question is finding a CEO who can keep Twitter alive."

The question is not finding a CEO, the question is finding a CEO who can keep Twitter alive — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

He also replied to various tweets saying, "No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive. There is no successor," and "As the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it."

Elon Musk is no longer the world's richest billionaire after his highly controversial offer to take Twitter private for $44 billion. In October, Musk closed the deal for Twitter with $13 billion in loans and a $33.5 billion equity commitment after the billionaire made an impulsive public bid that reportedly stemmed from a "420" weed joke.

Musk was forced to offload more than $15 billion in Tesla shares to raise enough cash to fund the purchase. Tesla stock also took a big hit when the company's investors started dumping their shares after witnessing Elon Musk's problematic business choices as Twitter's CEO.