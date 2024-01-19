In a playful jab using Grok AI, Elon Musk has taken a lighthearted dig at World Economic Forum (WEF) chief Klaus Schwab in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Musk hasn't shied away from publicly voicing his dislike for WEF. Living up to his reputation, the 52-year-old business magnate has shared a screenshot on X, showing Grok AI's jibe at Schwab.

Grok AI chatbot, which was unveiled by Musk's startup xAI in November 2023, called Schwab "The Great Reset" and noted that its boss (Musk) would "rather be stuck in a Twitter edit button meeting than endure another one of his 'inspiring' speeches".

Grok roasts Klaus Schwab at WEF pic.twitter.com/zzpaNTWnKm — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 18, 2024

The chatbot, which arrived in India and other countries last month, went on to mock Schwab for hosting the WEF's annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

"I mean, who else would think it's a good idea to hold a conference in Davos, Switzerland, and then wonder why people call you out of touch?" the AI bot noted.

While it is no secret that Musk is not a big fan of the global economic summit, it is surprising to see Grok AI following in his footsteps.

Last year, Musk responded to a tweet about the WEF opening event, saying: "Master the Future" doesn't sound ominous at all ... ?"

I’m skeptical of anything that can’t be explained in a sentence. What exactly do they do? And why? https://t.co/F7e2zomKxv — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) January 16, 2023

“Master the Future” doesn’t sound ominous at all … 🙄



How is WEF/Davos even a thing? Are they trying to be the boss of Earth!? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 17, 2023

Musk raised concerns about the WEF's apparent self-importance, which is reflected in its overreaching tagline. "Are they trying to be the boss of Earth!?" Musk wrote.

Elon Musk praises Argentine president

Taking to X, Musk heaped praise on Argentine president Javier Milei's WEF speech, which the billionaire believes was a "good explanation of what makes countries more or less prosperous".

Good explanation of what makes countries more or less prosperous

pic.twitter.com/D254kMpgDh — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 18, 2024

Notably, this was his first address on the global stage after his unexpected victory in November. Milei noted that the world was under threat because those "supposed to defend the values of the West have been co-opted by a vision of the world that inexorably leads to socialism, and therefore to poverty," Business Insider reported.

It is also worth noting that the Tesla chief has previously expressed support for Milei on social media. Last year, Musk shared a video of Milei saying equality should never come before freedom.

Prosperity is ahead for Argentina — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 19, 2023

After Milei's electoral victory in the presidential run-off, Musk wrote: "Prosperity is ahead for Argentina."

Javier Milei's WEF speech: Key highlights

In his speech, Milei hailed entrepreneurs as "heroes," but criticised "social justice" and "radical feminism". He promoted free-market capitalism as the only workable avenue to end poverty.

He also claimed that the West is in danger because people tasked with defending the values of the West are "co-opted by a vision of the world that inexorably leads to socialism and thereby to poverty".

Milei urged business professionals to stop fearing the "political caste" or "the parasites that live off the state." He described them as protagonists and noted that Argentina would be their unconditional ally. He concluded his address with his battle cry, "long live freedom, damn it!"