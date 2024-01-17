John Oliver has clapped back at Elon Musk after the Tesla CEO criticised the comedian in an X (formerly Twitter) post earlier this month.

Musk, who hasn't quashed his beef with Oliver, accused him of "pandering to wokeness". Musk wrote: "It is rather tragic to see an otherwise capable comedian like @iamjohnoliver become weak sauce."

It is rather tragic to see an otherwise capable comedian like @iamjohnoliver become weak sauce.



The reason he is not very funny these days is because he is too keen to pander to wokeness, which is fundamentally a lie, whereas great humor requires revealed truth. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 2, 2024

"The reason he is not very funny these days is because he is too keen to pander to wokeness, which is fundamentally a lie, whereas great humour requires revealed truth," the billionaire added.

Elon Musk vs. John Oliver: How did it all start?

The feud ignited when Oliver roasted Musk on his HBO show "Last Week Tonight". The episode, titled "Elon Musk," shed light on the struggles faced by Musk and his companies, Tesla and X.

Oliver described Musk as a "man who can pull off pretty much any bad-guy-in-a-movie look" on his show, according to a report by The Guardian.

This is not the first time Musk has slammed Oliver for making jokes about him. Last month, Musk claimed Oliver had lost his touch as a comedian.

🤣🤣



Oliver was great several years ago, but stopped being funny when he sold his soul to wokeness where humor is basically illegal. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2023

The 52-year-old tech mogul accused Oliver of selling his soul to wokeness in a post on his social media platform.

Elon Musk: The clap back king

Musk doesn't shy away from speaking out against media personalities and celebrities who get on his nerves.

Last month, Paris Hilton pulled her company's ads from X citing concerns over the platform's antisemitic content. In response, Musk said the ad campaign wasn't super convincing and also noted that he doesn't think Paris cooks a lot, referencing her cookware line.

The ad campaign wasn’t super convincing tbh. I don’t think Paris cooks a lot. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 3, 2023

Likewise, Musk mocked Bryan Johnson's $2 million (about £1.58 million) anti-ageing regime in an X post earlier this month. The biohacker recently responded on X, saying the billionaire will "fire you and leave you to die".

The difference between Elon and me: I’ll nourish you and drink your blood; he’ll fire you and leave you to die. https://t.co/7ifnDOSomf — Zero /dd (@bryan_johnson) December 31, 2023

Oliver, on the other hand, has no idea why Musk is still beefing with him. "You're going to have to track him down and ask him. I don't know. That's a thin skin," Oliver told TMZ.

"I cannot possibly pretend to guess what is in that man's mind at any time. He seems wounded, He's definitely sensitive. That is a biological fact," the comedian added. Oliver told TMZ he doesn't know what Musk's pandering to "wokeness" criticism meant.

In fact, he thinks even Musk doesn't have an idea what that means. "I think it means nothing. I don't know literally what he's talking about," Oliver said. It is worth noting that an earlier report attributed Musk's erratic behaviour to the use of illicit drugs, which his camp has vehemently denied.