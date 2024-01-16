Elon Musk recently dropped a sardonic "charmer" label on Mark Zuckerberg in response to a nostalgic Facebook post, further fueling speculations about the long-standing rivalry between the tech giants.

Musk and Zuckerberg have been making headlines for their rivalry for a while now. There was a lot of hype surrounding a proposed cage fight between the business magnates, but Musk later said he was just joking about the fight with Zuckerberg.

Furthermore, the launch of Meta's Threads as Twitter's rival led to Musk accusing Zuckerberg of "unlawful misappropriation of Twitter's trade secrets and other intellectual property".

All your Threads are belong to us https://t.co/FfrIcUng5O pic.twitter.com/V7xbMOfINt — jack (@jack) July 4, 2023

In fact, Musk and former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey publicly criticised Zuckerberg's Twitter-like app over privacy concerns. Doing a 180, Musk recently described the Meta Chief as a "charmer" in response to a post about the early days of Facebook.

Post about Mark Zuckerberg's early days surfaces online

X user Doge Designer shared a picture of Zuckerberg working on his laptop while flashing his middle finger. The caption of the post explained that Zuckerberg was telling his friend he had more than 4,000 emails, pictures, addresses and SMS because people just submitted them on Facebook.

Mark Zuckerberg during early days of Facebook:



Zuck: "Yeah so if you ever need info about anyone at Harvard. Just ask. I have over 4,000 emails, pictures, addresses, SMS"



Friend: "What? How'd you manage that one?"



Zuck: "People just submitted it. They trust me. Dumb fu**ks" pic.twitter.com/Jpr0I76iXj — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) January 14, 2024

Such a charmer 😊 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 15, 2024

"They trust me. Dumb fu**ks," the caption read. At the time of writing, the post has gained over 1,700 likes and more than 200 comments, including one from the Tesla chief.

Taking a jibe at Zuckerberg, Musk wrote: "Such a charmer" along with a smiling face emoji. Taking to the comments section of the post, X users shared their opinions about Meta and its ever-controversial owner.

"The whole business plan of Facebook and Meta is data collection," said another X user. Another person wrote: "Creeper is more like it." A separate user pointed out that "it is all about money".

Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg have doubled their fortune

This statement aligns with a recently released Oxfam report, which confirmed that the five richest men in the world namely Bernard Arnault, Jeff Bezos, Larry Ellison, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, have doubled their fortune to $869 billion (about £685.48 billion) since 2020.

Oxfam says the world’s five richest men have more than doubled their fortunes to $869bn since 2020, while the world’s poorest 60% – almost 5 billion people – have lost money.#ElonMusk #JeffBezos #LarryEllison #BernardArnault #MarkZuckerberg pic.twitter.com/T6TtyDxrQb — Mehdi Hassan (@MoroccanPortal) January 15, 2024

The world's poorest 60 per cent, on the other hand, became poorer, the report adds. This accounts for a whopping 5 billion people. The report comes as the world's richest people gather in Davos, Switzerland, for the annual World Economic Forum meeting of the super-rich, corporate executives and political leaders.

As per the report, the gap between rich and poor is likely to increase and will lead to the emergence of the world's first trillionaire within a decade. If current trends continue, the report warns that world poverty will not be eradicated for another 229 years.