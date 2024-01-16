Elon Musk Calls Mark Zuckerberg A 'Charmer' On Post About Facebook's Early Days
As the gap between rich and poor continues to increase, Oxfam predicts the world will crown its first trillionaire within a decade.
Elon Musk recently dropped a sardonic "charmer" label on Mark Zuckerberg in response to a nostalgic Facebook post, further fueling speculations about the long-standing rivalry between the tech giants.
Musk and Zuckerberg have been making headlines for their rivalry for a while now. There was a lot of hype surrounding a proposed cage fight between the business magnates, but Musk later said he was just joking about the fight with Zuckerberg.
Furthermore, the launch of Meta's Threads as Twitter's rival led to Musk accusing Zuckerberg of "unlawful misappropriation of Twitter's trade secrets and other intellectual property".
In fact, Musk and former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey publicly criticised Zuckerberg's Twitter-like app over privacy concerns. Doing a 180, Musk recently described the Meta Chief as a "charmer" in response to a post about the early days of Facebook.
Post about Mark Zuckerberg's early days surfaces online
X user Doge Designer shared a picture of Zuckerberg working on his laptop while flashing his middle finger. The caption of the post explained that Zuckerberg was telling his friend he had more than 4,000 emails, pictures, addresses and SMS because people just submitted them on Facebook.
"They trust me. Dumb fu**ks," the caption read. At the time of writing, the post has gained over 1,700 likes and more than 200 comments, including one from the Tesla chief.
Taking a jibe at Zuckerberg, Musk wrote: "Such a charmer" along with a smiling face emoji. Taking to the comments section of the post, X users shared their opinions about Meta and its ever-controversial owner.
"The whole business plan of Facebook and Meta is data collection," said another X user. Another person wrote: "Creeper is more like it." A separate user pointed out that "it is all about money".
Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg have doubled their fortune
This statement aligns with a recently released Oxfam report, which confirmed that the five richest men in the world namely Bernard Arnault, Jeff Bezos, Larry Ellison, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, have doubled their fortune to $869 billion (about £685.48 billion) since 2020.
The world's poorest 60 per cent, on the other hand, became poorer, the report adds. This accounts for a whopping 5 billion people. The report comes as the world's richest people gather in Davos, Switzerland, for the annual World Economic Forum meeting of the super-rich, corporate executives and political leaders.
As per the report, the gap between rich and poor is likely to increase and will lead to the emergence of the world's first trillionaire within a decade. If current trends continue, the report warns that world poverty will not be eradicated for another 229 years.
