With the iPhone 17 lineup set to launch soon, it's hardly surprising that leaks and rumours about its features are starting to emerge. We've already seen a steady stream of speculation, and the latest report certainly adds to the anticipation.

The tech world is now abuzz with fresh whispers surrounding Apple's next flagship, the iPhone 17 Pro Max. A newly surfaced leak hints at a striking design shift that's grabbing attention. But is it a bold leap forward or an unexpected misstep? Here's what the latest information suggests.

Unveiling the iPhone 17 Pro Max's Unique Look

Majin Bu, a famous tech leaker, unveiled CAD renders of the cases for the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models. For those who missed the earlier news, these models are expected to feature a major design shift, showcasing a lengthy, prominent camera strip along the top.

iPhone 17 Pro and iphone 17 Pro Max Cases pic.twitter.com/hgoa62oVkb — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) April 9, 2025

Even if you had doubts, be warned—these rumoured case builds may not sway you. As pointed out by T3, they seem to display a support structure that runs across the camera bar, dividing the components on each side.

It's definitely a curious aesthetic. Many were already surprised by the handset's design, a significant change from the iPhone 16 Pro versions and past Apple phones. The case amplifies that by dividing the components on each side of the bar. It's a very unusual choice to split the camera strip into two.

A Closer Look at the iPhone 17 Air Leaked Render

After revealing supposed photos of the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max cases on X, the tipster uploaded an image of an iPhone 17 Air case on X. The most noticeable detail is the wide, horizontal camera strip on the back, similar to Google's Pixel phones.

iPhone 17 Air Case pic.twitter.com/IADGuRly1t — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) April 10, 2025

The large design draws attention to the camera area, even with just one rear lens on the left and a flash on the right. Apple's iPhone 17 Air is anticipated to be its slimmest iPhone to date, coming in at roughly 5.5mm in thickness.

This joins a series of changes predicted for the new devices. Remarkably, the iPhone 17 Air is the only basic model in the fresh series that is thought to maintain a recognizable design, with a camera bump very close to the iPhone 16, according to leaked whispers. If these handsets debut with these designs, they will undoubtedly create a lot of chatter.

Exclusive iOS 19 Features For iPhone 17 Pro

Beyond the hardware, the software side of the iPhone 17 Pro is also generating buzz, with a recently leaked video hinting at exclusive camera features with the anticipated iOS 19 update.

Jon Prosser provided an in-depth preview of Apple's future iOS 19 update on his Front Page Tech YouTube channel. Along with outlining the design shifts in iOS 19, the YouTuber indicated that the update will include a new camera program on the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max devices.

The new feature will enable users to capture video using both the rear and front cameras simultaneously. This potential dual video recording capability could be handy for content creators.

However, it's worth noting that Samsung introduced this feature on its Galaxy S4 in 2013 and has continued to include it in various Android phones since then. Only time will tell if these rumours hold true, but the anticipation is certainly building.