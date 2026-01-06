When it comes to luxury lifestyle brands, nothing quite undermines the carefully curated image of exclusivity like accidentally revealing you're sitting on 137,435 unsold jam jars. Yet that's precisely the kind of digital hiccup that befell Meghan Markle's As Ever brand this week, as keen-eyed fans discovered that the Duchess of Sussex's website was doing something it absolutely shouldn't have been — displaying stock numbers for every single product available for purchase.

The blunder, which has since been corrected, caught the attention of several social media users who were browsing the site to add items to their baskets. When they attempted to check out, rather than simply proceeding with their order, they were treated to an unfiltered glimpse of the brand's inventory levels. One shopper noted that the website was flagging '137,435 signature fruit spread gift boxes' as available, prompting an immediate reaction across platforms. As one observer quipped, 'Good thing those products don't have an expiration date'. Another comment posed a more pointed question: 'I wonder if the early sell outs of products made her over confident?'

The Technical Misstep That Exposed As Ever's Supply Reality

The 44-year-old former actress launched As Ever in April last year with considerable fanfare and celebrity backing. The brand encompasses a carefully curated collection of lifestyle products, from artisanal wines and hand-poured candles to crepe mixes, specialty teas, fruit spreads and honey blends — all positioned at the premium end of the market. The website mishap appears to have been a backend configuration error, where stock-tracking functionality that should have remained invisible to customers was somehow left exposed on the user-facing checkout interface.

What makes the incident particularly noteworthy is the sheer scale of unsold inventory on display. Revealing that you have stock figures in the hundreds of thousands doesn't exactly scream 'limited edition' or 'highly sought-after' — two pillars of luxury brand marketing. For a brand that has already faced its fair share of critical scrutiny, the disclosure felt like an own goal at precisely the wrong moment.

Meghan has not publicly addressed the issue, leaving observers to speculate about how long the technical error persisted before being spotted and remedied. What remains unclear is whether the stock numbers represent genuine inventory or inflated figures from overstock situations, cancelled orders, or returns. The duchess's team moved swiftly to resolve the problem, but not before screenshots began circulating online, immortalising the blunder for posterity.

Building As Ever's Following Despite the Backlash

Despite the criticism, which has ranged from concerns about authenticity to scepticism about market demand, the As Ever brand has cultivated a surprisingly robust following. The brand commands over 800,000 followers on Instagram alone, suggesting that a substantial audience remains engaged with Meghan's entry into the lifestyle marketplace. The duchess clearly believes there's appetite for her vision of artisanal, wellness-focused living.

Looking ahead, reports suggest that As Ever may be preparing to launch additional product lines this year, though nothing has been formally announced. Whether those launches will be preceded by even more rigorous quality control of the digital infrastructure remains to be seen. For a brand operating at premium price points, where perception and exclusivity are paramount, a technical gaffe that puts the lie to limited availability is precisely the kind of own-goal that can take months to recover from.

The incident serves as a timely reminder that even celebrities with global platforms and substantial resources can fall victim to the same operational oversights that plague ordinary e-commerce businesses. The difference, of course, is that their mistakes get splashed across social media within moments.