When Kate Middleton ascends to the throne, she plans to sweep away centuries of royal Christmas tradition in favour of a more relaxed, family-focused celebration. The Princess of Wales has reportedly signalled her determination to end two long-standing festive customs that have defined royal Christmases for generations — a move that royal insiders suggest will fundamentally reshape how the monarchy celebrates the season.

According to sources close to the couple, the 43-year-old princess 'cannot wait' to abolish the German-inspired practice of opening gifts on Christmas Eve, along with the uncomfortable tradition of weighing family members before and after Christmas lunch. This represents a clear departure from the practices embraced for decades by the late Queen Elizabeth II, whose reign ended with her death in 2022 at the age of 96.

Breaking From German Traditions

The tradition of opening presents on Christmas Eve dates back to the 19th century, when Queen Victoria and her German-born husband Prince Albert introduced it to the British court. Elizabeth was said to have favoured the tradition as she disliked extravagance and overt expressions of consumerism, preferring Christmas Day itself to retain a more spiritual focus.

However, Kate views the ritual as fundamentally out of step with modern family life. A source close to the Prince and Princess of Wales said: 'Kate has never been comfortable with the rigidity of opening presents on Christmas Eve, seeing it as a rather bizarre old-fashioned ritual that lacks warmth. She cannot wait to move toward a more familiar Christmas morning, particularly one that feels magical and relaxed for the children rather than bound by protocol'.

Ending the Royal Weigh-In Tradition

Kate is equally determined to abandon the royal tradition of weighing guests before and after Christmas lunch, a custom said to have been started by Edward VII to ensure diners had eaten their fill. The same source revealed: 'From Kate's perspective, the tradition feels old-fashioned, awkward and a bit cruel. She wants Christmas to centre on warmth, ease and shared time together, rather than rituals that single people out or invite judgment'.

The shift to a more relaxed atmosphere became evident during this year's Christmas celebrations. This year, the old customs were observed at Sandringham, where the wider royal family traditionally gathers for Christmas, but aides said the atmosphere at Anmer Hall, the Waleses' home on the estate, was markedly different.

A royal source explained: 'Although the traditional royal routines were still observed at Sandringham, the atmosphere at Anmer Hall was noticeably more relaxed and informal. It felt closer to a typical middle-class family Christmas, with gifts exchanged on Christmas Day and none of the ceremonial weigh-ins'.

A Modern Monarchy Takes Shape

Prince William and Kate's modernisation efforts extend beyond private celebratory moments. Kate's December calendar underscores her broader determination to reshape royal traditions — on Christmas Day, she and William attended the traditional church service at Sandringham with their children: Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7.

Earlier in the month, she hosted her annual 'Together at Christmas' carol service at Westminster Abbey, an event that has become a centrepiece of the royal festive season since its launch in 2021. The couple also hosted a Christmas gathering of their own, signalling their commitment to creating new traditions that feel authentic to modern family life.

A royal source said the changes reflect Kate's determination to modernise the monarchy's private traditions as well as its public image. 'Kate is determined that the festive season should feel genuine and inclusive rather than staged,' the source said. 'In practical terms, that means doing away with formal Christmas Eve gift rituals and abandoning the post-lunch weigh-in, in favour of a celebration that resembles how most families actually spend the holidays'.