Emilia Clarke turned down the role of Anastasia Steele in Fifty Shades of Grey because she feared being typecast after her nude scenes in Game of Thrones. Dakota Johnson, who eventually played Steele, later described creative disagreements and last-minute script changes during the film's production.

Clarke discussed her decision in a 2015 interview with Marie Claire, while Johnson reflected on the challenges of making the franchise in a 2022 interview with Vanity Fair. Their accounts shed light on the different considerations surrounding the lead role and the production of the film series.

Why Emilia Clarke Turned Down Fifty Shades of Grey

Clarke was considered for the role of Anastasia Steele in the 2015 film adaptation of E.L. James's bestselling novel. The story follows a college graduate who begins a relationship with wealthy businessman Christian Grey, played by Jamie Dornan.

In her Marie Claire interview, Clarke said she wanted to work with director Sam Taylor-Johnson but was concerned about the film's extensive nudity. She had already performed nude scenes as Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones and worried that taking another prominent role involving nudity could affect how the industry viewed her.

Clarke explained that she feared becoming trapped in a particular type of role. Her concern was not a blanket refusal to perform nude scenes again, but the possibility that audiences and casting directors would continue to associate her with them.

Clarke ultimately declined the part, which went to Johnson. The American actress starred opposite Dornan in the original film and returned for both sequels.

Dakota Johnson Described Disagreements Behind the Scenes

Johnson later said the production did not match the version of the film she had expected when she signed on. In a 2022 interview with Vanity Fair, she explained that she had agreed to make a different version of the story from the one that eventually reached the screen.

Johnson described disagreements over the adaptation and E.L. James's creative influence. She said elements of the novels, including the characters' internal monologues, were difficult to translate into natural dialogue.

The challenges extended beyond the script. Johnson said that after Charlie Hunnam withdrew from the role of Christian Grey, James discarded the original screenplay. Johnson described those developments as part of a production marked by repeated creative disagreements.

She also recalled filming different versions of scenes to accommodate competing creative preferences. Johnson said she sometimes rewrote scenes the night before filming, drawing on earlier dialogue to add lines she wanted to include.

Johnson described the experience as chaotic, but said she was proud of the finished films. Her comments did not amount to a rejection of the franchise. Instead, she reflected on a difficult creative process while expressing gratitude for having made the films.

She also said she and Dornan were treated well during production. Johnson was reluctant to disclose every detail, explaining that she did not want to hurt anyone's career or damage their reputation.

What Dakota Johnson Revealed About Her Fifty Shades Role

Johnson discussed another detail from the first film in an episode of First We Feast's Hot Ones Versus, published on 6 October 2026. She said she grew out her pubic hair for the full-frontal scene because Anastasia was supposed to have never had a wax.

The remark offered a specific example of how Johnson approached the character while preparing for the role. It also highlighted a difference between the actresses' experiences: Clarke focused on the risk of being typecast after previous nude scenes, while Johnson discussed a character detail she chose to retain for the film.

Their comments reflect different considerations surrounding the role and its intimate scenes. Clarke weighed the potential effect on her career before accepting the part, while Johnson described a decision she made while portraying Anastasia.

Johnson's recollections of the production also included details she chose not to disclose publicly. She said there were things she still could not discuss because she did not want to hurt anyone's career or damage their reputation. Despite the difficulties she described, she maintained that she was grateful to have been cast in the films.