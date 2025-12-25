With a daring move from the French capital to Rome, Season 5 of Emily in Paris is rewriting the formula of the show, and off-screen conflicts might be a contributing factor.

According to reports, anti-Emily graffiti appeared in districts where the show was frequently filmed, signalling that some Parisians became more antagonistic towards the production.

Local dissatisfaction at a crowd of fans packing charming streets and cafés was apparently summed up in messages like 'Emily not welcome' and 'Tourists go home.'

Paris Backlash Behind the Scenes

Fans started travelling to the precise locales shown on television, from Emily's apartment tower to hip bistros and bridges, as the Netflix hit increased tourism. Instead of being a picturesque setting, the frequent crowds, photo ops, and filming interruptions turned into a real-life nuisance for the locals.

'Tourists go home,' a message that was reportedly left near Saint-Germain filming sites.

Thus, producers, who were already considering how long the plot could realistically remain limited to the same Parisian arrondissements, are thought to have picked up on this resentment.

'The show turned parts of Paris into a theme park,' one critic further noted, as shared in viral social media clips.

Parts of the city had grown tired of being treated as a permanent set, as evidenced by the graffiti directed at the show, which became a visual emblem of the backlash.

'Emily not welcome,' said the graffiti spotted near Season 4 filming locations

The atmosphere in the writers' room reportedly made it more difficult to maintain the impression that Emily's influence was entirely good, even though no single act of vandalism dominated the space. In the end, the creative team decided to incorporate a geographic reset, which also had a significant impact.

@kaicococruz Bonjour from Emily in Paris’ neighborhood in Saint Germain. We saw these graffiti a few years ago. And I can’t help but wonder, is this the reason why the plot includes Emily moving to Rome? #emilyinparis #paris ♬ original sound - MOTORSPORT FILES

Creative Spin: From Seine to Tiber

Instead of depicting the relocation as a retreat, the show's creators framed it as a narrative opportunity. By moving significant stories to Rome, where Emily's American candour is contrasted with both French sophistication and Italian flair, the series may experiment with new cultural contrasts. By expanding its visual palette from Parisian boulevards and bistros to Roman piazzas, ruins, and trattorias, it gives the show fresh life in its fifth season.

'Emily is thrown into another country where she's going to experience cultural differences,' Showrunner Darren Star said when discussing Season 5.

In the narrative, Emily now divides her time and ties between Paris and Rome in order to balance her life and career. While maintaining connections to the story's original setting that made the show popular, this dual-city structure expands the universe. It gives viewers a sense of progress: Emily is now a travelling salesperson traversing several European power centres rather than merely an outsider in one city.

Locals' Frustration Meets Global Fandom

'The story needed somewhere new to breathe,' a source said of the setting change

A contemporary conflict between local life and worldwide fans is highlighted by the Season 5 pivot. What began as a glossy love letter to Paris contributed to the influx of tourists into already crowded areas, transforming peaceful residential streets into settings for endless photographs.

The show acknowledges this conflict while avoiding it by sending Emily to Rome. It relieves some of the strain on its native settings while maintaining the ideal of European escape. However, as the series substitutes the conflicting response of one famous city for another, it also suggests the possibility that Rome may suddenly experience its own wave of Emily-inspired tourism.

It's uncertain if Emily will eventually move on or return to Paris full-time. One thing is certain, though: the fantasy won't function until the real world gives up.