Ashley Park has opened up about the deepening bond she shares with Lily Collins, describing their friendship and professional partnership on Emily in Paris as a 'real luxury', particularly after Collins became a mother.

Speaking in a recent interview, Park said watching Collins return to set following the birth of her first child brought a new emotional depth to their work.

Her remarks arrive as the Netflix hit enters a more mature phase, with its stars navigating real-life change alongside evolving storylines, reinforcing why the show continues to resonate with global audiences.

A Friendship That Anchors Emily in Paris

Park and Collins have long been regarded as the emotional backbone of Emily in Paris, both on screen and off. Park, who plays Mindy Chen opposite Collins' Emily Cooper, has previously spoken about how the show transformed their working relationship into something closer to sisterhood.

In her latest comments, she said the trust and closeness they share feel increasingly rare in an industry defined by pressure and constant scrutiny. According to Park, that stability has been crucial in sustaining the show's chemistry across multiple seasons, giving fans something authentic to hold onto beyond the fantasy of Parisian glamour.

Motherhood Brings a New Dimension to the Set

Lily Collins welcomed her first child with husband Charlie McDowell in 2024, returning to filming with what Park described as a renewed sense of clarity and balance. Park said witnessing Collins navigate early motherhood while leading a primary Netflix production was quietly powerful.

She framed the experience not as a disruption, but as an emotional enrichment that subtly shaped their scenes together. Collins herself has previously spoken about setting firmer boundaries around wellbeing, and Park's comments align with a broader industry conversation about supporting women through significant life transitions without diminishing their professional authority.

A Show Growing Up With Its Cast

The timing of Park's remarks is essential. The fourth season of Emily in Paris has been widely called the most emotionally mature season so far, exploring themes of workplace trauma, harassment, and self-development. Collins and Park spoke in a joint interview with S/ Magazine about how their characters, as well as their real lives, have changed, saying that the season is an expression of personal development and that the show has moved towards more intensive storytelling.

The actors portraying Emily and Mindy are growing alongside their characters. Park implies that Collins's new motherhood has slightly affected the tone of their scenes, with something more down-to-earth that reflects the show's transition to a more emotionally multifocal landscape.

Public Unity and Fan Connection

Their relationship has also been evident when they show up in front of people. Collins and Park appeared together on the lilac carpet at the premiere of Emily in Paris in Los Angeles in August 2024, dressing up in understated French chic alongside their co-stars. The Independent covered their styling as a unity and the unity of the cast.

Fans of the series have long cited the friendship between the two in real life as one of the reasons the show has such high levels of global engagement today. In a time when reality shows are increasingly popular with audiences, the authenticity of the love between Collins and Park further strengthens the show's popularity, which is not merely a fantasy set in Paris.

Why Ashley Park's Words Resonate

By calling her partnership with Collins a 'real luxury', Park highlighted something increasingly scarce in Hollywood: emotional safety and trust. Her comments reflect a broader cultural shift toward celebrating women supporting women, particularly during moments of personal transformation.

Rather than framing motherhood as a complication, Park positioned it as a source of strength. For viewers, her remarks offer reassurance that the heart of Emily in Paris remains intact, grounded in relationships that feel genuine, enduring and deeply human.