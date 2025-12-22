The Trump administration recently released redacted Epstein files, prompting public attention after images featuring Donald Trump were noticeably blacked out. Several photos including Trump were later removed shortly after the release. However, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said the decision was 'justified'.

Deputy AG Todd Blanche says removing Trump photo from Epstein file was justified — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) December 21, 2025

Under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, the DOJ is legally required to release all files. The removal of certain photos and the redaction of faces drew criticism online.

Officials, however, said the action was not as it appeared, responding to allegations that they were protecting Trump and his allies.

Trump Photos Removed from Epstein Files: Was It Justified?

DOJ officials said they were protecting Epstein's victims, not Trump. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, who previously served as Trump's personal attorney, said a judge in New York had ordered them to consult victims who might have concerns about materials being released.

'That's because a judge in New York has ordered us to listen to any victim or victim rights group if they have concerns about the material we're putting up,' he said. Blanche added: 'After releasing that photograph, we learned there were concerns about those women and the fact that we had made the photo public. So we pulled it down. It has nothing to do with President Trump'.

By the time the explanation was issued, the internet had already focused on several removed photos, including ones featuring Trump. The DOJ reinstated the images later on Sunday after determining that 'there is no evidence that any Epstein victims are depicted in the photographs'.

According to Bloomberg, the review process prior to the release identified more than 1,200 victims or relatives. This allowed officials to redact any references to them, any identifying information, and material protected under legal privilege before making the files public.

Critics Slam DOJ for Over-Redacting Epstein Files

However, some critics argued that the DOJ went too far in redacting information, particularly since the files were only partially released. This sparked fears that officials were covering up references to influential individuals, given Trump's initial opposition to releasing the documents.

Jamie Raskin, a Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, criticised the decision, accusing the DOJ of violating the Epstein Files Transparency Act and protecting Trump. '[They're] covering up things that, for whatever reason, Donald Trump doesn't want to go public', he said.

Blanche denied the accusations, calling them false, and said that all materials linked to Trump would be released. 'If President Trump is mentioned, if there are photographs of President Trump or anyone else, they will, of course, be released, except where victims or survivors have been identified,' he said.

Discussing the time taken to redact certain faces, Blanche noted that the law allows the timeline to be adjusted to protect victims. 'We are doing everything we are supposed to do to comply with this statute,' he said.

Photos that had been removed, including those featuring Trump, were restored following public backlash. True to their stated commitment to protecting victims, the DOJ announced it will not meet the Friday deadline for releasing all Epstein files.