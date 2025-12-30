Rebecca Gayheart, the former wife of actor Eric Dane, has revealed a difficult battle with health insurers as she worked to secure 24-hour nursing care for the actor following his ALS diagnosis.

Dane, best known for his role as Dr Mark Sloan on Grey's Anatomy and for starring in Euphoria, is now receiving 24/7 care after multiple insurance appeals.

In a candid account, Gayheart stated that a health insurance representative warned her that requests for home care would continue to be denied, raising urgent concerns over access to support as Dane's condition progressed.

Insurance Dispute Over Home Care

Gayheart shared the details in a deeply personal essay published in The Cut, describing the process of securing in-home care as exhausting and adversarial. She said the healthcare system repeatedly rejected applications for nursing support despite the seriousness of Dane's illness.

According to Gayheart, one interaction with an insurance representative left a lasting impression. She recalled being told, 'You can keep applying, and I'll keep denying.' The comment, she wrote, only strengthened her resolve to keep pushing back.

After two formal appeals, Gayheart said approval was finally granted for home nursing care. She described the moment as a rare breakthrough after weeks of resistance and administrative hurdles.

Eric Dane's ALS Health Update

Dane publicly disclosed in April that he had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as ALS, in an interview with People. ALS is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects motor neurons in the brain and spinal cord.

Medical guidance from the Mayo Clinic explains that while certain treatments can slow the progression of ALS, there is currently no cure. Over time, the disease can lead to loss of mobility, speech, swallowing and the ability to breathe independently.

Round-the-Clock Care and Uncovered Shifts

Gayheart said Dane now requires 24-hour nursing support and that his care is structured across 21 shifts each week to maintain continuous coverage. Despite the approval, she acknowledged that not all shifts are consistently staffed.

She explained that when gaps occur, she often steps in herself. Balancing caregiving responsibilities with parenting, she said, can be particularly challenging when schedules overlap.

Gayheart recalled a recent instance when she was unable to cover a full 12-hour shift due to commitments involving their daughters. With no alternative coverage available, she said she reached out to Dane's friends for help.

Friends Stepping in During Crisis

Gayheart said two of Dane's friends agreed to assist immediately, including one who had never provided hands-on care for him before. Both showed up and covered the shift, offering support during a critical moment.

While she expressed gratitude for those who stepped in, Gayheart also acknowledged the absence of others she once expected to be present. She said she has discussed the experience extensively in therapy and has come to understand that many people struggle to engage when situations become overwhelming.

Family Context and Ongoing Support

Gayheart and Dane separated in 2018 but remain closely connected through care-giving and co-parenting. They share two daughters, Billie, 15, and Georgia, 13. Gayheart has previously described their relationship as 'super complicated', but said her priority remains ensuring Dane receives consistent care.

Her account sheds light on the realities families face when navigating serious illness, from insurance denials to staffing shortages, while highlighting the emotional and logistical toll of securing essential medical support amid an ongoing ALS battle.