Fans had been holding out hope for the comeback of the original NewJeans lineup following an intense year of litigation. Although things started looking up recently as the members were reported to be returning to ADOR one by one, the South Korean quintet unexpectedly faced another roadblock when it was announced on Monday, 29 December 2025, that one member had been removed.

According to reports, ADOR has opted to terminate Danielle's exclusive contract rather than negotiate new terms for her stay. This decision effectively shatters the possibility of a five-member NewJeans comeback, and the agency has also revealed its intention to sue the 20-year-old singer and her family.

Why ADOR Axed Danielle

NewJeans was previously embroiled in a high-profile legal battle against their agency during the period when the label was still under the management of Min Hee Jin. At that time, members Minji, Haerin, Hanni, Danielle, and Hyein were actively promoting as a five-piece act.

However, when the chaotic legal conflict finally settled with the courts ruling in favour of ADOR, the members found themselves with few options if they wished to remain in the industry. Bound by the legal requirements of their existing contracts, the members ultimately faced the reality that returning to the company was the only viable path.

In a heartbreaking development, although Minji, Danielle, and Hanni eventually moved to rejoin ADOR, their individual negotiations with the label yielded different outcomes. The agency ultimately voided Danielle's contract, justifying the move by accusing her of playing a key role in inciting the conflicts that stalled the group's progress and disrupted their group activities.

Lawsuit on the Horizon for the Expelled Member

What's worse is the fact that the agency revealed its intentions to initiate legal proceedings against the 20-year-old Australian-South Korean singer and her family for their alleged involvement in the dispute. Furthermore, former CEO Min Hee-jin is set to be named in the same lawsuit, facing identical allegations regarding her role in the conflict.

'In Danielle's case, we determined it would be difficult for her to continue as a NewJeans member and ADOR artist,' the company said in a statement via The CHOSUN Daily. 'We notified her today of the contract termination.'

ADOR added, 'We will hold one family member of Danielle and former representative Min Hee Jin legally accountable for causing this dispute, NewJeans' departure, and significant delays in their return.'

Current Status of NewJeans Members

The K-pop industry was held in suspense as NewJeans decided to fight their agency and break free from its hold to continue promoting under new management.

In December 2024, the members asserted that their exclusive agreements provided a clear legal pathway for termination should ADOR fail to meet its obligations with NewJeans. The members expressed frustration over being compelled to remain under the agency's control for an additional five years, despite what they said was a total collapse of mutual trust and described their situation as continuing to work after a clear breach of contract which is not only 'unreasonable but inhumane.'

In October 2025, the Seoul Central District Court issued a ruling in favour of ADOR, declaring the members' original contracts with the agency to be legally binding. Faced with this judicial confirmation, the group's youngest members, Hyein and Haerin, opted to honour the court's verdict and officially returned to the label to resume promotional activities in November.

It was confirmed that Hanni has also successfully rejoined ADOR after a lengthy discussion. Meanwhile, the status of NewJeans' leader, Minji, remains uncertain. Negotiations between her and the label are ongoing, and the company has yet to announce whether a final agreement has been reached.