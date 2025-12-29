Rapper D4vd teeters on the brink of a murder indictment that could shatter his meteoric rise, as a grand jury weighs evidence in the gruesome death of a teenager. The body of 17-year-old Celeste Rivas-Hernandez, partially dismembered and decomposing, turned up in the front trunk of D4vd's impounded Tesla in a Hollywood tow yard on 8 September.

As prosecutors push for formal charges, the Houston-born star has been thrust into a legal nightmare. Sources reveal a grand jury has heard days of testimony, with an indictment looming. But what does it actually mean to be indicted?

What Does It Mean to Be Indicted?

Being indicted means a grand jury—a panel of citizens—has reviewed evidence and found probable cause to believe a crime occurred and the accused played a role. This formal accusation, issued for serious felonies like murder, greenlights a trial but proves nothing about guilt; the accused mounts a full defence later.

Unlike a prosecutor's direct complaint, an indictment demands this secret proceeding where the target, like D4vd, cannot testify or challenge witnesses. Grand juries rarely go against prosecutors, voting for indictments when a majority sees sufficient grounds.

Should the grand jury indict, D4vd faces arrest or summons, followed by arraignment. He would enter a plea, potentially not guilty, setting bail and trial dates. Preliminary hearings test evidence strength before a full jury trial.

Grand Jury Drama Unfolds

TMZ sources confirm the panel is indictment-focused, not a mere investigation, despite early reports. Prosecutor Beth Silverman presses hard, believing D4vd's involvement in Rivas's death.

D4vd's manager, Robert Morgenroth, testified for days. Outside court, Silverman was 'very pushy' on why he 'didn't call the police', retorting, 'it wasn't his responsibility'—his duty was keeping the tour rolling.

The Gruesome Discovery

Police stumbled on Rivas's remains after a foul odour wafted from the abandoned Tesla, towed two days earlier from Hollywood Hills. Rumours of a frozen, decapitated corpse proved false; it was bagged, decomposed, and partially dismembered, officials clarified.

Rivas, from Lake Elsinore, had run away multiple times in 2024, last contacting family in late May.

Her case drew a rare medical examiner security hold, shielding details until detectives gathered leads.

From TikTok Star to Murder Suspect

Born in Queens and raised in Houston's suburbs, D4vd exploded from TikTok virality to Interscope Records, dropping his debut album Withered in April.

With 33 million monthly Spotify listeners, he toured worldwide—until this scandal halted shows, including a Los Angeles gig.

Investigators eye a spring trip to Santa Barbara, though its tie to Rivas remains unclear. Not yet charged, D4vd faces a career in jeopardy.

Victim's Troubled Path

Celeste Rivas-Hernandez battled personal struggles before her disappearance. Friends described her as a vibrant teen from Lake Elsinore, yet prone to running away amid family tensions. Her last known contact with family came in late May 2025, sparking desperate searches.

Fan Reactions and Fallout

Social media erupts with shock over D4vd's plight. Fans debate his lyrics' dark themes—tracks like 'Romantic Homicide' now haunt playlists amid the allegations. Cancelled tours hit hard; promoters cite the ongoing probe. Industry watchers ponder if his Interscope deal survives this shadow.