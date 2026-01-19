Erika Kirk continues to mourn the death of her husband, Charlie Kirk. The latter was assassinated while talking to a group of students at an event last year. Hours later, Tyler Robinson was named as Charlie's assassin.

Five months have already passed since Charlie's death, but there has not been any movement in his case. Robinson remains in custody, but he has not entered a plea.

Demands for a Speedy Trial

According to reports, Erika is demanding to speed up the process so that she can finally put her husband to rest. Her attorney, Jeffrey Neiman, made his court filing public last weekend, and it states that Erika is invoking her right to a speedy trial.

'The Utah Code affords victims of a crime 'the right to a speedy disposition of the charges free from unwarranted delay caused by or at the behest of the defendant,' the court filing reads.

Neiman went on to say that the court is responsible for ensuring that the defendant is entitled to a fair trial, while also balancing Erika's right to a speedy trial. As such, their filing invokes Erika's rights under the applicable Utah Code.

Last week, prosecutors revealed that they have already completed 90 percent of the discovery process in Charlie's case. However, not much has happened thereafter because there is a delay on Robinson's side.

'Nobody believed in the importance of the United States Constitution more than Charlie Kirk. And although the United States Constitution guarantees criminal defendants many rights, it does not guarantee them the right to cause undue delay in the criminal justice process,' Neiman said.

Delaying Tactics

Last week, reports revealed that Robinson's defence attorneys are seeking to disqualify the prosecutors from the case. They alleged that the child of one of the prosecutors was present at the event where Kirk was killed. As such, there could be a conflict of interest.

The prosecutors dismissed the request and called it a delay tactic. But defence attorney Richard Novak insisted that the prosecutor should be removed from the case until the court makes its decision.

Erika was thrown into the spotlight following her husband's death. She was named as Turning Point USA's new CEO and has now taken over Charlie's responsibilities.

Why Erika Kirk Was Dubbed 'Fake'

During her first public appearance post-Charlie's assassination, a lot of people questioned how Erika managed to deliver a speech while maintaining her composure. After all, most people who are grieving cannot do the same.

In fact, one mother from Idaho even dubbed Erika as 'fake' for being too put together at her husband's funeral.

'I felt like it was an act, like how can she be functioning? How can she get up there and give a speech with as much composure as she had. She just seemed way more together than the image of [what] a grieving wife should be, in my opinion,' the mum told the Daily Mail.

But just weeks later, the woman also lost her husband and was forced to take care of her seven children on her own. It was only then that she realized that Erika must have stayed strong because she had no other option.

Erika is also left to tend to her two daughters following Charlie's passing.