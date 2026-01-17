Erika Kirk has only been widowed for four months, but the public is already making false claims about her dating life. The mother of two is busy working as the newly appointed CEO of Turning Point USA, a position that previously belonged to her late husband, Charlie Kirk. Despite back-to-back public appearances and interviews, she is raising her two children mostly on her own while receiving support from her entire family, as well as Charlie's relatives.

However, this has not stopped internet sleuths from making up stories about her. In fact, the speculation has seemingly gone overboard, with some creating AI-generated photos of Erika kissing NFL star Tom Brady. The fabricated images have sparked widespread debate about digital manipulation and the ethics of targeting recently widowed individuals with false dating rumours.

Viral Fake Kissing Photo

On X, user tenso uploaded an AI-generated photo of Erika kissing Tom Brady on the lips. At first glance, the image looks legitimate, leading some fans to become convinced that the two are romantically involved.

Since Erika and Brady have never been photographed together in public, it is clear that the image was fabricated. Comments from users who have seen the photo reflect scepticism and concern.

'Everyone grieves differently,' one fan sarcastically commented on the fake kissing photo.

'AI is getting out of hand,' another person wrote.

'The books among other things in this picture is a big AI giveaway,' another person commented.

'They're not wasting time,' one user joked.

'Why doesn't she have her hands on the back of his cranium like she did with JD Vance?' one person wrote.

Dating Rumours Debunked

Erika and Brady's viral AI-generated kissing photo came on the heels of allegations that the two have secretly fallen in love. Also on X, user Hoops Crave made the bold claims without providing any supporting information.

'Tom Brady and Erika Kirk are reportedly dating,' the user captioned the side-by-side photos of the two personalities.

Fans also commented on the post. One of them uploaded an edited photo of Vice President JD Vance looking heartbroken as ever at the rumours. Another fan also created an edited photo of Brady with his arm wrapped around Erika's shoulder while they are standing in front of Charlie's grave.

Yahoo! News fact-checked the rumours and confirmed that Brady and Erika aren't dating. Still, some people were easily convinced by what they saw online.

'So she already moved on? It's been like 5 months only,' one person wrote.

'She said that she will be single for the rest of her life. This isn't true,' another person wrote.

'I guess this is one of the stages of Erika's mourning,' a third person commented.

Dating History Revisited

Erika's dating history already made headlines weeks before the rumours swirled that she and Brady are dating.

During a CBS Town Hall, Erika talked about her housemate and said that she does not understand how she could go out to lunch with a man and then have drinks with another on the same day.

Erika's comments left viewers thinking that she was questioning her housemate's dating history. People looked into Erika's life before she married Charlie and found out that the mother of two had at least two boyfriends in the five years before she met her husband.

However, what Erika did before she married Charlie is not anyone's concern, and whatever she is doing now after her husband's death is not anyone's business either.