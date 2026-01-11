The European Union is preparing to hit major American technology companies and banks with sanctions if Donald Trump refuses to back down from his Greenland ambitions, according to reports. Brussels could restrict Google, Microsoft, Meta, X and US financial institutions operating across the 27-member bloc in what would mark an extraordinary rupture between the Western allies.

The sanctions blueprint is being developed as a contingency plan, intended for use only if Trump rejects a proposed NATO deployment to Greenland and continues pursuing the autonomous Arctic territory.

Tech Giants and US Military Bases in the Crosshairs

Technology giants such as Meta, Google, Microsoft and X 'could be restricted from operating on the Continent, as could American banks and financial firms.' The proposals represent Brussels wielding its regulatory power over companies that generate substantial revenues from European operations, serving roughly 450 million consumers across the EU's single market.

Officials stress nothing's been formally approved yet. But the fact that Brussels is even considering economic weapons against its largest ally shows just how seriously European leaders view Trump's territorial demands. The measures being discussed would be unprecedented—sanctions against a NATO ally on the scale proposed have never been attempted in the alliance's 75-year history.

Behind closed doors, even more drastic options have surfaced. 'A more extreme option could be to evict the US military from its bases in Europe, denying it a key staging post for operations in the Middle East and elsewhere.' Such a move would fundamentally reshape Western security arrangements.

UK Negotiates NATO Deployment as Off-Ramp

Britain is in talks with European allies about deploying a military force to Greenland that would guard the Arctic region, media reported on Saturday. Military chiefs are drawing up plans for a possible NATO mission on the island, with British officials meeting counterparts from countries including Germany and France in recent days to start preparations.

The plans, still at an early stage, could involve British soldiers, warships and planes being deployed to protect Greenland. It could be a full-blown troop deployment or a combination of time-limited exercises, intelligence sharing, capability development and rerouted defence spending. European nations are hoping that significantly stepping up their presence in the Arctic would persuade Trump to abandon his ambition to annex the strategic island.

The move came after Trump on Friday continued his push towards Greenland, telling reporters at the White House that if he's unable to make a deal to acquire the territory 'the easy way', then he'll have to 'do it the hard way.'

Denmark and Greenland Reject US Annexation

Denmark has announced increased Arctic defence spending and expanded cooperation with allies, whilst firmly rejecting any discussion of transferring sovereignty. The autonomous Danish territory has been self-governing since 1979, though Copenhagen still handles foreign affairs and defence.

The leaders of five Greenland political parties in parliament issued a joint statement late Friday after Trump again suggested using force to seize the Danish autonomous territory. 'We don't want to be Americans, we don't want to be Danish, we want to be Greenlanders,' the leaders of five parties in parliament said. 'The future of Greenland must be decided by Greenlanders,' they added.

Greenland 'will not be annexed', the longtime leader of its largest labour union declared, refuting Trump's claims that the Arctic territory's current status poses a national security threat to the US. Jess Berthelsen, chair of SIK, Greenland's national trade union confederation, said people in the territory don't recognise Trump's allegations that Russian and Chinese ships are scattered throughout its waters. 'We can't see it, we can't recognise it and we can't understand it.'

NATO Crisis and Strategic Rifts

Trump's renewed push for Greenland comes amid reports that he's ordered special forces commanders to draw up invasion plans for the island. Policy hawks around Trump, led by political adviser Stephen Miller, have been emboldened by the operation to capture Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and now want to move quickly before Russia or China makes a move.

Trump's pursuit of the territory has plunged NATO into crisis and prompted speculation that the 75-year-old alliance could fall apart. Li Haidong, a professor at the China Foreign Affairs University, said that the current US administration's recent series of threats to annex Greenland will create deep rifts within NATO, and 'the seeds of division have already been sown'.

Marco Rubio, the US Secretary of State, is set to meet his Danish counterpart in the coming week, with European officials hoping he can act as a moderating influence on Trump. However, the development of sanctions frameworks and military deployment plans suggests Europe is preparing for the possibility that diplomatic efforts may fail.