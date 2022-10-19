The 1,573rd Euromillions drawing happened on Tuesday. Nobody won the €78,341,770 jackpot, and this amount will be rolled over and added to the next drawing on Friday. This Friday's jackpot is £89 million.

The winning Euromillions numbers for the October 18, 2022, draw were: 3, 5, 13, 42, and 48. The lucky star numbers were 01 and 06, and the UK millionaire maker code was MRPW81128.

The National Lottery website provided a breakdown of all winners. Five players could match the five main numbers and 1 lucky star number, but only one winner was from the UK and won €102,375.70. Five others could match the five main numbers, and the two UK winners won €19,141.50 each.

There was also one player who was able to bag the UK millionaire maker code and became a millionaire overnight. All Euromillions ticket holders are encouraged to check their tickets online through the National lottery website.

The EuroMillions lottery is played across nine European countries, with draws taking place on Tuesday and Friday evenings. Their minimum guaranteed jackpot is €17 million, which can roll over to €240 million.

The Euromillions Statistics website cites numbers 17,20,21,42, and 23 to be the most commonly drawn Euromillions numbers and 2 and 3 as the most commonly drawn lucky star numbers.

At present, Gloucestershire couple Joe and Jess Thwaite are the country's biggest winners of the Euromillions lottery. They went public with their £184,262,899 win on May 19, 2022.

Lotto tickets may be bought in person at approved premises in the UK or online at accredited sites. As of April 2021, only those 18 years old and above may buy scratchcards or play Lotto, Thunderball, EuroMillions or Set For Life.

The UK National Lottery's first drawing was on November 19, 1994. Of all the money players spend, half goes to the prize fund, 28% to good causes, 12% to the UK government, 5 % to retailers and 5 % to the Camelot Group.