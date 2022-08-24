Jane Park from Edinburg was just 17 when she won the Euromillions jackpot in 2013. Now 26, she reveals that she thinks of hitting the jackpot as a "twisted fairytale".

In an interview with The Sun, Jane said, "people always refer to the lottery as 'playing the lottery,' but it's not 'playing,' it's just plain gambling. How it wasn't held to the same legislation as gambling from the beginning baffles me. The adverts should be aired later in the evening and, out of the way from children."

When Jane won the jackpot, her life took an unexpected turn for the worse as strangers would relentlessly hound her for money. Jane explained, "Loads of people were coming up to me and asking me questions – Are you that lassie that won a million pounds? I saw you at the football and mind that time I leant you 50p for the bus? and oh my god what are you doing with your money?"

Even years after her win, Jane was still being bombarded with requests for money by parents with terminally ill children who needed life-changing surgery or university students who wanted her to sponsor their education. These strangers would resort to threats of violence when they did not get their way.

Others took a different route of trying to benefit from Park's money and instead would show up on her doorstep asking her to be their girlfriend. Jane recounts, "I also get a lot of marriage proposals, I'd say I get at least one a week. It's not from anyone interested in me, it's from people interested in the money."

Jane earlier threatened to sue Camelot, the operator of the UK National Lottery, regarding the need for stronger implementation of the rules and regulations surrounding allowing minors to take part in the lottery.

A spokesperson for the Department of Media Culture and Sport has responded and said, "Last year, we changed the law to protect young people from the risks of gambling and increased the minimum age to play the National Lottery from 16 years old to 18 years old."