The 2,782nd Lotto drawing happened on Saturday, August 20, 2022. Nobody won the jackpot of € 7,119,865, and this amount will be rolled over for the third time to add to the next drawing on Wednesday.

The winning numbers were 3,4,6,9,35,59, and the bonus ball was 38. The Merlin lottery draw machine was used.

The Lotto website provided a breakdown of all prizes and reported that while there was no winner of the jackpot prize there were three lucky winners of £1,000,000 each for matching the 5 numbers and the bonus ball.

There were also 76 winners that shared the £133,000 for matching 5 balls, amounting to £1750 per winner, and a whooping 6,509 players won £140 per player for matching 4 balls.

Winners can claim their prize from designated post offices, regional National Lottery centres, or by post. If you think you might be a possible winner of this draw, you need to complete a claim form and provide your ID. Call the National Lottery on 0333 234 50 50 and arrange for your claim to be processed in person.

With around 15 to 45 million tickets sold each draw, the Lotto is by far the most popular lottery in the country. It is regulated by the Gambling Commission and is currently operated by the Camelot Group.

The UK National Lottery's first drawing was on November 19, 1994. Of all the money spent by players, half goes to the prize fund, 28% to good causes, 12% to the UK government, 5 % to retailers and 5 % to the Camelot Group.

Lotto tickets may be bought in person at approved premises in the UK or online at accredited sites. As of April 2021, only those 18 years old and above may buy scratchcards or play Lotto, Thunderball, EuroMillions or Set For Life.