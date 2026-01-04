Evangeline Lilly, the Canadian actress best known for her roles in Lost and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has revealed that she is living with brain damage following a serious accident in Hawaii.

In an Instagram video shared on 1 January 2026, Lilly said: 'A lot of you have inquired about the brain scans that you heard I got, and the results came back from the scans and almost every area in my brain is functioning at a decreased capacity.' The actress suffered a traumatic brain injury (TBI) after falling face-first onto a boulder during a beach incident in May 2025, which she announced in a Substack post at the time.

'Now my job is to get to the bottom of that with the doctors and then embark on the hard work of fixing it, which I don't look forward to, because I feel like hard work is all I do,' Lilly added.

Despite the seriousness of her injury, she conveyed a sense of appreciation for life, noting that her cognitive decline allowed her to embrace a slower pace and enjoy a peaceful and restful holiday, wrapping up the year 2025. 'Feeling extraordinarily grateful and blessed to be able to play one more day, one more year on this beautiful living planet,' the actress stated.

How Brain Injuries Affect Actors

Traumatic brain injuries can impact memory, concentration, coordination, and emotional control — elements that are vital for actors, especially those in physically challenging roles. For someone like Lilly, whose profession frequently entails action-packed sequences and stunts, traumatic brain injuries can pose considerable obstacles.

Medical experts indicate that the path to recovery can be extensive, requiring the involvement of neurologists, occupational therapists, and cognitive rehabilitation specialists. Although certain effects might be lasting, a well-organised treatment approach can assist individuals in recovering essential skills and adjusting to their limitations.

Actors with TBIs face unique pressures because their careers demand mental agility, memorisation, and physical precision. Even minor cognitive or motor impairments can influence performance on set, stunt coordination, and line delivery.

Lilly's candidness about her condition highlights both the risks faced by performers and the importance of prioritising health.

Past Controversies Emerge

As Lilly talked about her 'concussion update,' her past controversies also came to light.

In early 2022, Lilly sparked a debate over her public statements on COVID-19 and vaccines. On Instagram, the Ant-Man star posted images from a rally in Washington, DC, opposing vaccine mandates requirements.

She expressed that 'nobody should ever be forced to inject their body with anything, against their will' and maintained she was 'pro-choice before COVID and ... still pro-choice today.' Her argument focused on challenging mandates from the government and workplaces, rather than opposing vaccines as a whole.

Lilly later clarified that her intention was never to mislead, but to encourage individuals to make informed decisions for themselves.

Career Highlights: From Lost to Marvel Films

Lilly gained recognition for her role as Kate Austen in the highly praised television series Lost, which ran from 2004 to 2010. Beyond that, she appeared in movies, including Real Steel (2011) and The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013), demonstrating her versatility across genres.

She rose to prominence with her portrayal of Hope van Dyne, famously recognised as the Wasp, in the Marvel films Ant-Man (2015), Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018), and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023).

In the past few years, Lilly has been delving into various new endeavours, such as independent films and voice acting. Although she has yet to reveal any major projects following her accident, her statement highlighted her determination to keep continuing work as her health permits.