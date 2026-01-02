Singer Pink rang in the New Year far from fireworks or celebrations, spending New Year's Eve alone in a hospital bed while her family enjoyed a snowboarding trip.

The singer revealed she had undergone neck surgery to replace two spinal discs, sharing a candid image from her hospital room that sparked concern, admiration and widespread support from fans.

Rather than signalling illness, Pink framed the moment as an act of self-care — and a turning point after what she described as a deeply challenging 2025.

The star's daring Instagram image, in which she quipped that the procedure wasn't a 'fancy facelift' because 'rock 'n' roll is a contact sport,' enthralled fans worldwide.

Painful Neck Injury Surgery

Pink had surgery for a chronic neck condition and received two replacement discs to ease pain and restore function.

Despite the pain of her bandaged neck, she posted photos of herself smiling while wearing her hospital gown. This intervention highlights the physical impact of her acrobatic stage acts.

'And I end the year giving reverence to, paying attention to, and to fixing my body. It may not be a fancy Face lift, but I am getting two new shiny discs in my neck,' Pink wrote.

The procedure, commonly used for disc degeneration in athletes and performers, allows improved mobility without fusion. Pink joked that it was a 'new reminder' to value the body she had developed through years of hard travelling. Celebrities like Mariah Carey responded positively to her message.

She said, 'A new scar, a new reminder, that I appreciate this vessel that I have and use it for all it's worth.'

Despite her prior injuries, such as damaged ACLs from flips, fans commended her perseverance.

Alone While Family Snowboards

While confined to the hospital, Pink observed her spouse, Carey Hart, and their kids, Willow and Jameson, 'happily snowboarding' somewhere else. Accepting the loneliness, she said it was her decision for a better 2026.

As a former motocross rider, Carey shares her passion for adventure and often puts her children's enjoyment before her own health. Jameson and Willow represent the normalcy that Pink promotes. The disparity poignantly illustrates work-life-health balances.

'And as I sit here by myself on New Year's Eve in a hospital room while my family is happily snowboarding, I know that 2026 is going to be better because that is the choice that I have made,' she shared.

Well-wishes from fans and other musicians flooded the comments. Even celebrities have quiet holidays, as Pink's post demonstrated, humanising her glitz.

Reflections on Tough 2025

'I hope and pray every person can make that wish, have that choice. I know that isn't a reality for some. I will work this year to help preserve others' choices to make for themselves and their families, and to support this very pursuit of happiness. Let's do better for ourselves and for others,' she said.

Despite calling 2025 a 'nightmare' with 'devastating' lows, Pink found beauty in the chaos. While lamenting the loss of loved ones, she rejoiced about new relationships and dreams coming true. Daily joys, loving her children, cooking, dancing, anchored her.

The year taught the importance of health, ranging from irritation to significant loss. For horse-year vitality, Pink advised letting go of old wounds like snake skin.

'Let's shed that old snake skin. And find our horsepower,' she added.

Positivity and Self-Care Pledge

Choosing 'joy over hurt,' Pink gave healing, optimism, and body respect top priority. She encouraged others to achieve happiness by advocating for brave self-care. 2026 promises a revitalised sense of adventure.

'Let's not be afraid to take care of ourselves and others. I choose joy, and I leave behind the hurt. I'm going to choose positive thoughts over negative ones,' she continued.

Her remarks are uplifting, wishing more love than hate, more brightness than rain, reminiscent of past recoveries like post-IV poisoning optimism.

Pink stressed that her top priority as she looks to the future is to recover both physically and mentally. She framed healing as an act of self-respect rather than weakness, and encouraged a more sympathetic outlook on life and moving ahead.

As the New Year begins, Pink appears determined to go forward with patience and self-compassion. She presents the experience as a reset rather than a setback, even if she realises that healing is yet ahead.