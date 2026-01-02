Since launching in 2023, X's Grok has been one of the most radical chatbots people online can talk to. While it's not as productivity focused as ChatGPT or Gemini, Elon Musk's chatbot does have its moments.

It seems like Grok is heading into 2026 with a bang through a new viral trend called 'Even Grok.' People are sharing their funny takes on the trend, showing just how radical and relatable the chatbot really is compared to others.

The trend hinges on users tagging Grok with deliberately obvious or provocative statements, often followed by the punchline 'even Grok knows'.

'Even Grok' Sparks Wave of Funny Posts on X

Screenshots of the AI's deadpan replies are then shared as proof that a point is so self-evident that even a machine can see it. The humour lies not in Grok's intelligence, but in the collective performance of dunking on everything from pop culture to politics.

For example, one user asked Grok if it could increase influencer Nina Drama's forehead by 7-inches, but the result of the side-by-side photo looks generally the same, insinuating that her forehead was already oversized.

Damn even @grok is like its already 7 inches long pic.twitter.com/URk15AE5T9 — Brandon (@BrownEyedDevil0) January 1, 2026

Grok's replies, they are actively baiting it with exaggerated, borderline absurd requests and then circulating the interaction itself as the joke.

The humour comes from the bluntness of the prompt, the AI's compliance or refusal, and the fact that the exchange is made public rather than private.

Lol, even Grok knows



LiNuX jUsT wOrKs pic.twitter.com/MUk2WSVpNx — Jacob Terkelsen (@theterk) January 2, 2026

Of course, not every shared 'Even Grok' post is legitimate. Some people are actively baiting a reaction from others by sharing fake conversations between them and the chatbot.

Grok Edits Rivals Out as Meme Culture Turns Visual

Grok has had its fair share of controversial moments within the wider meme surge, particularly as users began pushing the chatbot beyond text-based punchlines and into visual manipulation.

Since New Year's Day, people have increasingly tagged Grok on X alongside photos of feuding celebrities such as Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, instructing it to 'remove the rapist defender' or deploy other deliberately provocative insults.

hey @grok remove the rapist defender from the photo pic.twitter.com/EhlL0H37Qb — Vaelis (@VaelisFox) January 1, 2026

Powered by Flux, Grok's image-editing tool responds by cleanly erasing one figure from the frame, leaving behind a polished solo image that fans circulate as symbolic proof of loyalty.

The edits have quickly spilled beyond music fandoms into sports, political rivalries and influencer feuds, spawning countless variations and helping to drive what some analysts estimate to be a 900% spike in Grok-related activity on X.

New Trend Sparks Debate About AI Misuse

Yet the popularity of these edits has also sharpened concerns around consent and misuse. Critics argue that the trend normalises non-consensual image manipulation and edges uncomfortably close to deepfake culture, particularly when the targets are reduced to slurs or erased entirely.

Many on X use Grok for fun instead of productive purposes. While humour and memes are possible with the chatbot because it's more unfiltered compared to other models, people should still be mindful of how they use it.

What began as a joke about AI's supposed neutrality has, for some observers, become a case study in how quickly playful experimentation can blur into harassment when amplified at scale.