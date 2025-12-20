The Justice Department has unveiled a trove of never-before-seen photographs and documents from its Jeffrey Epstein investigation, exposing a jaw-dropping lineup of celebrities and powerful figures who had contact with the convicted sex offender. The release comes after Congress forced the DOJ's hand through the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which mandated the publication of all materials by 19th December.

Amongst the thousands of images now public, former President Bill Clinton features most prominently in compromising positions that have reignited scrutiny over his relationship with the disgraced financier. The 79-year-old appears partially unclothed in a hot tub alongside Epstein's accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell and an unidentified woman whose face has been blacked out. Additional photographs show Clinton in a swimming pool with Maxwell and another redacted individual. Separate images capture him aboard what appears to be Epstein's private jet, seated next to a young woman.

From Pop Legends to Rock Icons

The late Michael Jackson emerges in one of the most talked-about images, standing beside Epstein in a previously unreleased photograph. The King of Pop, who died in 2009, is shown wearing sunglasses whilst Epstein sports slippers in the casual snapshot. Another striking image shows Clinton, Jackson and legendary singer Diana Ross together on an aircraft.

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger also appears in the newly released materials, photographed dining with both Epstein and Clinton. One image shows the rock icon cosying up to a woman whose identity has been withheld by authorities.

Royal Scandal Resurfaces

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor resurfaces in both photographs and older files that have long dogged his reputation. A particularly striking black-and-white image shows a younger Andrew sprawled across the laps of several women. The former royal, who was stripped of his titles over his Epstein connections and sexual assault case, continues to deny any wrongdoing despite years of allegations.

Other notable figures appearing in the files include Robert F Kennedy Jr, supermodel Naomi Campbell, and Sarah Ferguson, the ex-Duchess of York. The DOJ has emphasised that appearing in photographs with Epstein does not equate to criminal guilt, with many images showing social or casual interactions.

Congressional Pressure Forces Release

The document dump arrived after the Epstein Files Transparency Act required the Justice Department to publish all unclassified records within 30 days of the law's passage. The legislation, which passed the House of Representatives 427-1 and received unanimous consent in the Senate, was signed into law by President Donald Trump in November.

However, the release has drawn immediate criticism for falling short of full compliance. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche admitted the 'volume of materials' means files must be released 'on a rolling basis', with hundreds of thousands more documents expected in the coming weeks. Several documents containing 100 pages or more were found to be entirely redacted, prompting accusations of a cover-up from Democratic lawmakers.

Representative Ro Khanna, who co-sponsored the Transparency Act, acknowledged the release as 'a historic moment for survivors' whilst maintaining the DOJ must meet its full legal obligations. 'My bipartisan Epstein Files Transparency Act has finally forced Trump to comply with Congress after a year of his willful disregard for our laws', Khanna said in a statement to CBS News. 'The law requires "all unclassified records" to be released in a "searchable and downloadable format" by today'. He added that whilst the Justice Department 'had months to prepare for this', they 'must today offer a clear timeline for the full release', emphasising that 'the key is they release the names of all the powerful men in question who abused underage girls or covered it up'.

Clinton Camp Responds

A spokesperson for Clinton issued a statement attempting to distance the former president from the controversy. 'They can release as many grainy 20-plus-year-old photos as they want, but this isn't about Bill Clinton', said Angel Ureña. 'There are two types of people here. The first group knew nothing and cut Epstein off before his crimes came to light. The second group continued relationships after that'.

The Justice Department confirmed that one redacted individual in the hot tub photograph with Clinton is an Epstein victim, though officials acknowledged not all redactions were made solely to protect victims' identities.

The Justice Department has made the files available on its official website.

A 'Long-Overdue Victory'

The Epstein files represent one of the most significant transparency efforts regarding elite connections to sex trafficking in modern history. Whilst the presence of names or photographs does not indicate criminal wrongdoing, the documents provide crucial insight into the scope of Epstein's network.

For survivors of Epstein's abuse, including Maria Farmer, who appears in the released documents, the files represent a 'long-overdue victory' in their quest for justice, though many express frustration over heavy redactions that obscure potentially critical information about enablers and accomplices.