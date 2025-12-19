Breck Worsham spent years as one of Donald Trump's most vocal cheerleaders. She voted for him three times. She even worked on his presidential campaign. Now, she's telling anyone who'll listen that she got played in a post to her nearly 100,000 followers on X. Through her account 'ThePatrioticBlonde', Worsham stated: 'MAGA was the greatest PSYOP ever perpetrated on the American people. And I fucking fell for it.'

That is quite the about-face from someone who was once in the trenches, working the campaign, casting ballots, and convincing others to do the same. Her admission that she got misled 'hook, line, and sinker' cuts deeper because of how invested she was. Her recent post completes the transformation—she's done with MAGA entirely.

Economic Promises Haven't Materialised

What pushed Worsham over the edge? The same thing that concerns most Americans right now: money, or the lack of it. Trump started his second term as president promising to fix the economy. Instead, people are watching their grocery bills climb whilst waiting for the relief that never seems to come.

A poll from PBS News, NPR, and Marist this week found that 57 per cent of Americans think that the Trump administration's economic plan is ineffective. That is his worst number on economic issues across both terms. Even some Republicans are starting to grumble. Sherry Kamphaus, a 61-year-old from Illinois who voted for Trump, told PBS News she did it mainly because 'he was supposed to help with food prices'. She's still waiting. 'Food prices just keep going up', Kamphaus stated, adding that Republicans 'promised they'd do better, but they didn't follow through'.

The numbers back up what people like Kamphaus and Worsham are feeling. When asked about their top economic concern, 45 per cent of respondents said prices—more than double the next most popular option. Housing came in at 18 per cent, followed by tariffs at 15 per cent and job security at 10 per cent. Separately, a Navigator Research poll conducted in early December found that 14 per cent of Trump voters now say they regret their vote, with the economy and broken promises cited as the main reasons.

Worsham's been airing her frustrations online. In one particularly critical post, she laid out what she sees as Trump's warped priorities: 'The government is in a complete shutdown, the elderly are not receiving their food stamps, the job market is the worst its been in decades, the housing market is in crisis, inflation is through the roof and what does Trump do? -Give $40 billion to Argentina -Buy Kristi Noem 2 private jets -Install a $250M Whitehouse ballroom - Demand $230M taxpayer dollars in restitution.' Her sarcastic conclusion: 'That seems legit.'

The Future of MAGA Without Trump

Trump keeps teasing another run in 2028, but the bigger question is what happens to the movement when he's gone. Love him or hate him, Trump built MAGA around his own personality—the bombast, the brazenness, the refusal to back down. Those qualities are inherent to Trump and cannot simply be passed along to the next person like a family heirloom.

Worsham reckons Vice President JD Vance is probably regretting his decision to sign on. She wrote that she 'actually feel bad for JD Vance' because he likely 'was pulled into this thinking he was on a winning team that would make him a guaranteed win in '28'. She doesn't think 'for the life of him he anticipated this 180 by POTUS'.

MAGA was the greatest PSYOP ever perpetrated on the American people.



And I fucking fell for it. — ThePatrioticBlonde🇺🇸 (@ImBreckWorsham) December 17, 2025

Not Everyone Is Jumping Ship

Make no mistake—Worsham's still in the minority. Most Trump supporters are not going anywhere, despite rising prices and unmet promises. Breaking away from a political movement you have built your identity around takes guts, especially when it means admitting you were wrong. That is a tall order in today's political climate, where everyone's dug into their trenches.

But the cracks are showing. Nowadays, even in 10 Americans say the cost of living in their area is unaffordable, including nearly half of Republicans and three-quarters of independents. The poll also found widespread concern about specific expenses—though it didn't break down percentages for individual costs. What is clear is that affordability worries are real across the political spectrum, and those aren't numbers you can spin away or blame on the media.

Worsham's story matters because of where she came from. This is not some never-Trumper or Democrat taking shots from the outside. This is someone who worked for the man, voted for him three times, and spent years defending him online. When people like that start walking away, it suggests something has shifted. Whether that shift becomes a flood or stays a trickle remains to be seen. But Worsham's already said her piece: 'I fell for it.'