A horrifying chapter in Kenya's history was uncovered when authorities raided the Good News International Ministries (GNIM), led by self-proclaimed pastor Paul Nthenge Mackenzie. Mackenzie convinced over 400 people, including children, to starve themselves to death in preparation for what he described as the 'end of the world'. The discovery of mass graves shocked the nation, leaving survivors and the families of the deceased haunted by the tragedy.

The Discovery of the Cult and Mass Graves

In March 2023, Kenyan authorities began investigating after a man reported that his wife and daughter had joined Mackenzie's doomsday cult in the Shakahola Forest and never returned. This triggered a police raid, during which they discovered emaciated survivors and hundreds of bodies buried in shallow graves. As of October 2024, a total of 436 bodies had been recovered from Mackenzie's 800-acre commune in one of the deadliest cult-related massacres ever recorded.

The first group of survivors—15 in total—was rescued, but four tragically died before reaching medical facilities. Those who survived revealed that Mackenzie had instructed his followers to fast to death as a path to salvation. According to News.com.au, Mackenzie's instructions were strict: he claimed that fasting until death was the only way to meet Jesus, and members were forced to adhere to this horrific practice.

The Rise of Paul Mackenzie

Paul Mackenzie's rise to power began in the late 1990s when he worked as a taxi driver in Nairobi. With only a high school education, he soon became an apprentice to a preacher in Malindi before founding his own church in 2003. Over time, Mackenzie garnered a following through his charismatic personality, alleged miracles, and extreme religious teachings. His influence stretched across Kenya, attracting laypeople, teachers, police officers, and individuals from various backgrounds.

Mackenzie first drew national attention when he condemned formal education and vaccinations, which he called ungodly. His teachings soon placed him on the government's radar. In 2017, he was arrested after law enforcement rescued 93 children from his church, but he continued to gain followers. He eventually relocated to the secluded Shakahola Forest in 2019, where he leased 800 acres of land.

In Shakahola, Mackenzie set up a mini-state, with members paying small fees to acquire plots of land where they built houses in villages named after biblical locations like Judea and Nazareth. As Mackenzie's influence grew, his demands became more extreme, isolating his followers and cutting off communication between villages.

The Tragic Toll of Mackenzie's Teachings

The human cost of Mackenzie's deadly ideology is staggering. By October 2024, the death toll had risen to 448, with 72 individuals rescued but in critical condition and another 613 people still missing, according to the Kenya Red Cross. Mackenzie's teachings were particularly fatal for children, with many instructed to fast alongside their parents.

Autopsies on the bodies discovered in shallow graves showed a combination of starvation, strangulation, and blunt-force trauma. According to News.com.au, some victims were also suffocated. Survivors described how Mackenzie employed enforcers who patrolled the villages, ensuring no one broke their fast or attempted to escape. Those who tried were either beaten or simply disappeared.

Mackenzie's bodyguards also routinely assaulted women within the commune. One survivor, who managed to flee while pregnant, recounted being raped by four men as part of the cult's abusive practices. Women who resisted or showed signs of defiance faced extreme punishment, while children were forbidden from eating under Mackenzie's orders.

A Cult Fuelled by Isolation and Fear

The COVID-19 pandemic only intensified Mackenzie's apocalyptic warnings. Former members of GNIM reported that Mackenzie used the global crisis to isolate his followers further and convince them that the end of the world was near. His radical teachings gained more traction, with some followers believing that refusing food and medicine was a necessary sacrifice to escape the impending apocalypse.

Mackenzie himself lived in relative comfort during this period. Authorities discovered that while his followers starved, his residence, known as "ikulu" or statehouse, was stocked with food, including milk and bread. This stark contrast between his living conditions and those of his starving followers further illustrated the extent of his control and manipulation.

Legal Proceedings and Charges Against Mackenzie

Mackenzie's list of charges is extensive and severe. In December 2022, he was sentenced to 12 months for creating and distributing films without a licence. However, his more recent charges are much more severe, including murder, child torture, and terrorism. Kenyan authorities have classified GNIM as an organised criminal group, with Mackenzie facing life imprisonment if convicted.

Mackenzie and 29 of his associates are being charged with the deaths of 191 children and numerous counts of manslaughter. Despite overwhelming evidence, Mackenzie has pleaded not guilty to all charges. Trials for child abuse and terrorism are ongoing.

The Survivors' Accounts

Survivors of Mackenzie's cult are still coming to terms with the trauma they endured. Many recall the absolute control Mackenzie held over their lives. One former member, who fled after witnessing the starvation deaths of two children, described Mackenzie as a mysterious figure who exuded unwavering confidence in his actions. "He feels like he did nothing wrong," she said, highlighting the cult leader's disturbing lack of remorse.

Another survivor, Salama Masha, said she realised the actual danger of Mackenzie's teachings when he ordered the children to fast. After escaping the cult, Masha bravely spoke out about the abuse and manipulation she had witnessed. Like many survivors, she remains haunted by the deaths of those left behind.