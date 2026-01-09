A retired FBI firearms instructor has weighed in on the deadly shooting of Renee Good by an ICE Agent in Minneapolis, stating the incident reflects a 'failure of training and supervision' within the agency.

In a video on TikTok, Steve Lazarus, who spent 18 years as a firearms instructor for the FBI, said in a TikTok video that the more he watched footage of the incident, the 'angrier' he got. He argued that nothing in the video supported the federal agents' claims of self-defence.

This is more than a bad shooting. It's bad policy.

A Reflection of Policy

Lazarus explained that he would usually give law enforcement officials 'the benefit of the doubt' in high-pressure situations, but could not do so in this case. The former FBI agent said the situation reflects on the kind of people that ICE recruits and the broader question of whether law enforcement agencies are selecting people who can make critical decisions in 'seconds.'

'Normally, I'd give law enforcement the benefit of the doubt when it comes to dealing with high-stress situations. But I can't do that here,' said Lazarus. 'At a minimum this shooting reflects a failure of training and supervision.'

'The deeper question however, is whether law enforcement agencies are selecting and properly vetting people with the temperament and judgement required to make irreversible, life and death decisions in seconds,' he added.

Lazarus stressed the principle that lethal force is 'never authorised, merely to stop a fleeing suspect.' He stated that while a vehicle being used as a weapon changes the analysis, 'nothing in this video supports that. If anything, it appeared that the driver was just trying to avoid the agents altogether.'

This isn't "self defense" by ICE agents in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It's murder.



Watch in slow motion. The officer fires shots two and three at the woman after the vehicle is clearly out of harms way.



His intention wasn't to defend himself at that point.

Other Experts Question Agent's Actions

Aside from Lazarus, several other law enforcement experts have weighed in, and said that the act goes against every policy the law enforcement agencies have followed for a long time. Geoffrey P Alpert of the University of South Carolina said it was 'absurd' for the federal officer to use his body to attempt to block the SUV.

'Why would he do that? Why would he put himself in a more dangerous position than he was already in?' said Alpert.

ICE JUST SH*T AND K*ILLED A WOMAN IN MINNEAPOLIS.



PLS SHARE. THE ALGORITHM IS SUPPRESSING THE VIDEO.

Former Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department chief Darrel W Stephens said it was one of a series of questionable moves that police departments have long discouraged. Stephens, during his time as a police chief in the 1990s, did not allow officers to stand in front of vehicles.

'I can't explain why he would stand there and place himself in front of the car,' said Stephens. 'That's a dangerous decision to make.'

Most police departments have prohibited officers from shooting at moving vehicles unless there is no other option to save lives, according to the experts.

Burning the American flag and clashes in Minneapolis between protesters and ICE agents after one of them fired shots at a woman in her car, leading to her death

Bystander Footage Details Escalation

In videos filmed by bystanders, a grey Titan truck stopped by the driver's side of the Honda SUV that was parked. Two officers climb out of the vehicle and approach the SUV, wearing hats and masks. One of them orders the driver to get out of the car, and the Honda SUV's reverse lights are suddenly on as it slowly backs away.

The officer then grabs the door handle, trying to force it open before putting his arm into the open driver's side window. A third officer appears to be filming in front of the SUV while the other two try to open the car door. The Honda turns to the right, seemingly to avoid hitting the officer in front, before that officer pulls out his gun and opens fire on the windshield.

The officer fires another shot and, by the time he is at the side of the car, shoots a third time. The SUV then crashes into another car. Court records have identified the officer who opened fire on Good as Jonathan Ross.