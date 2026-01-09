Embattled Minnesota Governor Tim Walz on Thursday authorised the state's National Guard to stage in support of local law enforcement following the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent in south Minneapolis.

Executive Order 26-01 allows National Guard personnel to protect property and critical infrastructure whilst local police focus on community safety, a news release from Walz's office read.

The order allows the Adjutant General to activate National Guard troops and equipment for state duty, supporting public safety operations throughout Minnesota.

"The Guard will serve in a support role, focused on protecting property, safeguarding critical infrastructure, and allowing local law enforcement to remain focused on community safety and investigative responsibilities," the statement said.

The move stemmed from Wednesday's shooting that sparked protests after Renée Nicole Good, a US citizen and mother, was killed during an ICE operation. Video captured by bystanders has been widely shared on social media.

Walz Challenges Federal 'Propaganda Machine'

Last night we saw Minnesota meet this moment. We saw a beautiful vigil. We saw thousands of Minnesotans demonstrate peacefully.



In a news conference on Wednesday, Walz criticised federal authorities and urged Minnesotans not to believe what he described as a 'propaganda machine'.

'What we're seeing is the consequences of governance designed to generate fear, headlines, and conflict,' Walz said. 'It's governed by reality TV, and today that recklessness cost someone their life.'

The governor warned: 'We've never been at war with our federal government. We do not need any further help from the federal government. To President Donald Trump and Kristi Noem, you've done enough.' He added that Minnesota would not allow its community to be used as 'a prop in a national political fight'.

Federal Officials Defend Agent's Actions

At the same time, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem defended the ICE agent, claiming Good had been 'stalking and impeding' officers throughout the day. Noem said officers approached Good's vehicle after it was 'blocking the officers in'.

'She then proceeded to weaponise her vehicle, and she attempted to run a law enforcement officer over,' Noem said in a separate press briefing. 'This appears as an attempt to kill or to cause bodily harm to agents, an act of domestic terrorism.'

President Trump, for his part, told the New York Times on Thursday: 'She behaved horribly. And then she ran him over. She didn't try to run him over.'

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey strongly disputed the federal account, telling ICE to 'get the f--- out of Minneapolis'. Frey said: 'Your stated reason for being in this city is to create some sort of safety, and you are doing the opposite.' He called ICE's characterisation 'bulls---'.

Republicans Urge Trump to Invoke Insurrection Act

Republican lawmakers called for action against Walz. Rep Mary Miller, R-Ill, urged President Trump to invoke the Insurrection Act and arrest the governor.

'Someone remind him: Donald Trump is the Commander in Chief. And federal authority supersedes state authority,' Rep Nancy Mace, R-SC, posted on X. 'That's not an opinion, that's the Constitution. What Walz is threatening has a name: insurrection.'

The shooting occurred in the heat of DHS surging officers to the Twin Cities. ABC News previously reported that the department planned to send 2,000 deportation officers from Enforcement and Removal Operations and 600 agents from Homeland Security Investigations to Minneapolis.