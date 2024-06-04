Businesses in the United Kingdom continue to migrate their systems online. Data from Grand View Research (GVR) expects the U.K. digital transformation market to be valued at around £2.52 billion in 2022 and grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.7% from 2023 to 2030. The post-pandemic era has pushed businesses in the country to adopt online business solutions to improve their overall workflow.

However, one of the biggest dilemmas of many businesses' migration to online systems is to have a system that will make verifying important business transactions online more secure, as well as easing up documentation. With so many bad actors and malicious systems on the rise nowadays, businesses need a proper system more than ever that optimises the business workflow and keeps their transaction verifications to a more secure level. Moreover, businesses must now also need a secure document scanning platform to help them record important files while keeping them secure at the same time.

With this, document scanning platform software is one of the most extensive systems that has helped businesses migrate online. From scanning business receipts to bank statements, secure and efficient software makes document verification more accessible and organised.

This is why software such as Klippa DocHorizon, successfully implemented by respected companies, is helping shape the status quo of current document scanning software in the market.

Document Scanning As An Integral Part of Secure Documentation for Businesses

A key feature that a document scanning service must have is reliable optical character recognition (OCR). Such a feature makes scanning documents and identifying essential details on business documents much more accessible. For context, OCR is a technology that helps users extract text from images or scanned documents and transforms that text into a format that the computer can read.

Such technology is important when data needs further processing, such as in bookkeeping, expense management, loyalty marketing campaigns, or identity proofing. For businesses, this means that OCR can be customised based on the type of data it needs to process.

The most basic use of OCR technology is focused on character recognition. For instance, let's say you want to send a clear document scan of a particular business document to a colleague online. Instead of simply picturing a physical piece of document and sending it directly to your contact, you can use a mobile OCR software to scan the document in PDF and send an adequately scanned document to the colleague without image and content distortion.

Another critical feature of OCR for businesses is that it allows for proper data segmentation when scanning documents. Whether immediately identifying a sequence of numbers corresponding to a specific type of data, adjusting the image output to be legible, or script recognition, the diverse use of OCR is a testament to its benefits for online businesses.

As your business grows and evolves, you need a document-scanning solution that can keep up. Advanced OCR solutions can quickly scale to accommodate increasing document volumes and diverse formats, ensuring continuity and adaptability in dynamic market environments. By transitioning from paper-based to digital document management using OCR, you're improving your operational efficiency and contributing to environmental sustainability. You're reducing paper waste, energy consumption, and carbon emissions associated with traditional printing and storage methods, positively impacting the world around you.

Lastly, OCR technology can seamlessly integrate with existing business systems and software applications, facilitating interoperability and smooth workflow automation across different departments and functions. It can also give businesses a competitive edge by accelerating data-driven insights, improving operational agility, and enabling faster response to market changes compared to competitors still reliant on manual processes.

Why Having a Trusted Document Scanning Software For Business Documentation Is Important

Document scanning software such as Klippa DocHorizon is integral for businesses due to its AI-powered capabilities to help businesses enhance the quality of all document-related workflows, allowing you to scan and process documents smartly and efficiently.

For starters, using it for receipts, a reliable document scanning software must have a high OCR accuracy (up to 99% accuracy), as well as real-time user feedback for the user when scanning documents. Furthermore, the software can scan documents and ease data extraction within seconds. While most software can only scan Latin characters at the moment, it assures the user that their interface is easy to implement document scanning SDK with documentation and that there is also an option to configure and design document scanning SDK based on your needs.

Imagine a world where you no longer have to spend hours on manual data entry for your receipts. With reliable document scanning software, this is a reality. Its scanning SDK ensures your scanned receipts have enhanced image quality, eliminating the need for manual data entry. It instantly transforms receipts into searchable text and seamlessly converts text to JSON and other formats. This means you can experience an effortless and accurate receipt data extraction workflow for your business, empowering you to focus on more strategic tasks.

Those features don't stop there: reliable software can also easily classify receipts based on desired parameters, allowing businesses to embrace swift and hassle-free format conversion fully. With this in mind, business owners can reduce fraudulent incidents through (cross) validation of receipt data and duplicate detection and protect personal information with instant data anonymization.

To start using the document scanning software, users must scan their receipts using the software's receipt scanner SDK or upload a picture or PDF file of the receipt to the software's receipt OCR API. The image is uploaded from a web or mobile app. The receipt can be sent uncropped (with the background) and cropped (without). The software's API automatically crops the document if the picture was sent uncropped. The software's SDK can then also be used in mobile apps, therefore making the implementation process straightforward and can be easily integrated into your existing systems.

Moreover, a reliable document scanning software must also work with business invoices, with the features above still working, much like how it works with receipts. Some of the data the software can detect include details of the merchant and the client, finance-related text fields like bank or wiring account numbers and currencies, and quantity-related fields like merchandise count, categories, and product descriptions.

The Commitment to Information Security for Businesses by Document Scanning Software

One of the most significant issues of many document scanning software nowadays is how they can be vulnerable to third-party exposure, where most systems retain scanned data within their software systems, introducing the exposed data to serious information security risks. Document scanner software often deals with confidential documents containing personal, financial, or proprietary information. These documents are vulnerable to breaches without adequate security measures, leading to data leaks, identity theft, and economic loss.

As a business owner or decision-maker, you understand the importance of data security. That's why an ideal document scanning software doesn't just take into consideration the convenience and efficiency it offers but also the peace of mind it brings to users. With robust security features like encryption, user authentication, and access controls, the software must ensure it meets GDPR compliance and safeguards your data privacy. This means you can trust that only authorised individuals can access and manipulate your scanned documents, preserving the confidentiality and integrity of your information.

Moreover, document scanning software must also ensure that security is regularly tested via third-party penetration testing to ensure constant state-of-the-art security. Adherence to industry standards and compliance regulations enhances security and fosters trust among users and stakeholders, demonstrating a commitment to safeguarding sensitive data.

Aside from being a GDPR client, reliable software must also integrate other security systems on the backend to ensure that only the user is verified to operate the software. This allows for accurate document verification and easy compliance with KYC, fighting fraud, and complying with anti-money laundering (AML) standards.

Moreover, in today's interconnected digital landscape, where cyber threats constantly evolve, document scanner software is a potential entry point for malicious actors seeking to exploit vulnerabilities. Therefore, document scanning software must invest in robust security measures to protect valuable information assets, thus maintaining the trust and confidence of both customers and the company's partners.

How to Get Started With A Reliable Document Scanning Software

What type of information does a document scanning software support? An advanced solution should be able to extract as much from invoices and receipts as possible. The goal is to support as many document types as possible. Those covered include quality detection, validity verification, warranty insights, invoice analytics, spending insights, cashback, loyalty, VAT reclaim, 2-way matching, 3-way matching, and accounting.

Moreover, its own invoice scanning software must be able to process other financial documents, such as receipts, price tags, purchase orders, and debit and credit cards. It should also support parking, fuel, and grocery store receipts.

Aside from being able to convert huge amounts of data from various business documents, reliable software must be able to convert and classify data across the software's various value endpoints, giving users the ease of having sorted data that can be accessed by a user.

Lastly, a reliable document scanning software must also have that strength not only in terms of reliability in scanning huge troves of business documentation but also have a secure software environment that allows only trusted parties to access the data and can be authenticated via third-party penetration testing.

Klippa offers a comprehensive software solution that encompasses all these features, providing a secure, AI-powered system to optimise your document scanning workflow. Moreover, Klippa's in-built OCR software can detect and convert data from a variety of business documents, whether one can use it for processing receipts, invoices, contracts, passports and other documents.

And of course, reliable software like Klippa wouldn't be complete without a secure software system that enforces verification and anonymization features, allowing those who are trusted within the user's business ecosystem to be able to access it securely and without risk of getting the data compromised.