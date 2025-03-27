At 21 years old, Facebook finds itself in a curious position. It's no longer the social media darling it once was—trendier platforms like TikTok and Instagram have long eclipsed its cool factor. Yet, despite its fading relevance among younger audiences, millions of users still log in daily.

According to a recent survey by ExpressVPN, which polled 4,000 people across the U.S., UK, France, and Germany, Facebook remains deeply embedded in many people's online routines—though not always for the reasons you'd expect.

Facebook's Global Grip: Still Holding On

While Facebook might feel like yesterday's news, the numbers tell a different story. The ExpressVPN survey found that 73% of UK respondents still actively use Facebook, with 68% of Americans logging in regularly. Even in countries where the platform's popularity is waning—like France (58%) and Germany (49%)—millions of users still check-in.

However, how people are using Facebook is shifting. Many users are scaling back their engagement, particularly in countries like Germany, where 26% admit they rarely interact with their accounts. The once-thriving hub for sharing life updates has quietly transformed into more of a passive browsing space—especially among younger generations.

Generational Divide: Who's Still Logging On?

If Facebook were a party, Gen Z would be the guests who arrived late, barely stayed and ghosted without saying goodbye. Among 18-24-year-olds, only 35% actively use Facebook, while 33% have accounts but barely engage. A significant 19% have never used the platform at all.

For those who stick around, staying in touch with family and friends is the top reason (44%), followed by entertainment like memes and videos (40%). Meanwhile, Millennials (25-34) are Facebook's middle ground. They still value connection (54%), but they're also more likely to use the platform for entertainment (44%), news (37%), and business promotion (19%).

Older generations, however, remain Facebook's most loyal users. Among those aged 55-65, 74% primarily use the platform to stay in touch with loved ones. Engagement among 45-54-year-olds is even more consistent, with 52% logging in multiple times daily.

From Sharing to Scrolling: How Facebook Usage Is Evolving

One of the most significant shifts in Facebook's longevity isn't just who is using the platform but how they're using it. Across all age groups, people are posting less and scrolling more.

Only 30% of Millennials regularly post updates, while 28% of 35-44-year-olds say they rarely share content anymore. Instead, users turn to Facebook for passive browsing—checking in on Groups, scrolling through Marketplace listings, or catching up on the latest viral meme.

Even older generations are shifting away from sharing. Among 55-65-year-olds, 20% say they rarely post updates, though they continue to log in out of habit or to stay connected with friends and family.

Why People Can't Quit Facebook

Despite its reputation as uncool, Facebook still attracts users for one simple reason: it's useful. For many, Facebook serves as a one-stop shop for practical features like Groups, Marketplace, and event planning—tools that other social platforms haven't fully replicated.

While Gen Z flocks to TikTok and Instagram for fast-paced, visually dynamic content, older users appreciate Facebook's utility. In fact, among 35-44-year-olds, 61% have been active on Facebook for over a decade—proof that once you're hooked, it's hard to let go.

***

Facebook might not be the life of the social media party anymore, but it's far from dead. Instead, it's quietly evolving into something more akin to digital infrastructure—less about social clout and more about convenience.

The cracks are showing, especially among younger users who increasingly consider the platform outdated and irrelevant. However, for older generations, Facebook still provides a familiar, functional space to stay connected. Whether the platform can reinvent itself for the next generation remains to be seen.

For now, Facebook is in a strange limbo—too uncool to be popular but too useful to quit.