Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is always a highly anticipated event, and this year proved no different.

The tech giant unveiled a suite of groundbreaking Artificial Intelligence (AI) features set to revolutionise how we interact with our devices.

From seamless communication across languages to personalised fitness experiences, Apple's latest AI innovations at WWDC promise to enhance our daily lives in remarkably intuitive ways.

Key AI Unveilings at WWDC

Last year, Apple's WWDC keynote showcased the company's bold advancements in AI. However, this year, the focus moved away from Apple Intelligence and emphasised updates across its operating systems, services, and software.

At WWDC 2025, Apple showed off only a handful of AI upgrades, including:



—New Live translation for FaceTime, Messages, and calls

—Visual intelligence via screenshots

—AI-powered intelligent actions in Shortcuts

—AI "Workout Buddy" on Apple Watch

This included the introduction of a new visual style, dubbed 'Liquid Glass,' alongside a fresh naming approach. Despite this change in focus, Apple still sought to engage the audience with several AI-driven announcements, such as a tool for analysing images, a fitness coaching feature, a live translation capability, and more.

1. Visual Intelligence on iPhone

This feature from Apple harnesses AI to analyse images, helping you discover details about the world around you. For instance, it can pinpoint a plant in a garden, provide information on a dining spot, or even identify an item of clothing someone has on.

New screenshot view, and Visual Intelligence feature. pic.twitter.com/rtda1I89hn — AppleInsider (@appleinsider) June 9, 2025

2. Image Playground Gets ChatGPT

Apple has brought ChatGPT into Image Playground, which is a tool for generating images with AI. This integration now allows the app to create pictures in fresh styles, such as 'anime', 'oil painting', and 'watercolour'. There will also be an option to send a prompt to ChatGPT to let it produce additional images.

'And now with ChatGPT integrated into Writing Tools and Siri, users can tap into ChatGPT's expertise without having to switch between apps, helping them get things done faster and easier than ever before,' Apple said last year.

3. AI Workout Coaching

Apple's newest AI-powered workout coach acts like a personal trainer, using text-to-speech to encourage you as you exercise. When you start a run, the Workout app's AI offers a motivational talk, pointing out highlights like your fastest mile or average heart rate. Once you finish, it summarises your average pace, heart rate, and any milestones achieved.

New Apple Watch "workout buddy" can motivate you throughout your workouts! #WWDC25 pic.twitter.com/B1BnBHne3b — iJustine (@ijustine) June 9, 2025

4. Real-Time Translation

A new real-time translation capability powered by Apple Intelligence is now available across Messages, FaceTime, and standard phone calls. This technology instantly converts written or spoken language into the user's preferred tongue.

Apple introduces live translation in Messages, FaceTime and Calls #WWDC25 pic.twitter.com/rcOJdHY2Tl — Apple Hub (@theapplehub) June 9, 2025

For FaceTime calls, participants will see translated captions appearing live on screen, while Apple will audibly translate the dialogue for phone conversations.

5. AI Assists with Unknown Callers

Apple also unveiled two new AI-powered phone call features. The first, call screening, automatically answers calls from unknown numbers without disturbing the user. This enables users to hear the caller's name and the purpose of their call before deciding whether to take it.

Apple shows its Call Screening feature.



Basically, the 'AI' screens the incoming call first and let's you know what the call is about and you can then choose to pick up or decline the call.



Apple shows its Call Screening feature.

Basically, the 'AI' screens the incoming call first and let's you know what the call is about and you can then choose to pick up or decline the call.

The second feature, hold assist, automatically recognises hold music when awaiting a call centre agent. Users can remain connected while on hold, freeing them to use their iPhones for other activities. Notifications will then alert them when a live agent becomes available.

6. Poll Ideas in Messages

Apple also introduced a new feature enabling users to set up polls directly within the Messages app. This capability leverages Apple Intelligence to propose poll questions based on the context of your ongoing conversations. For example, if a group chat is struggling to decide on a dining spot, Apple Intelligence will suggest initiating a poll to help reach a decision.

New features coming to Messages in iOS 26 🚨



- Ability to create polls

- Set a background image



- Ability to create polls
- Set a background image

7. AI Enhances Shortcuts

The Shortcuts app is set to become more valuable thanks to Apple Intelligence. The company explained that users can choose an AI model when constructing a shortcut, enabling features such as AI summarisation.

You can now talk directly with Apple’s on-device and cloud LLM via the shortcuts app. pic.twitter.com/NOMbRTe0KB — AppleLeaker (@LeakerApple) June 9, 2025

8. Spotlight Gains Contextual Awareness

Spotlight, the Mac's on-device search feature, is getting a minor update. It will now integrate Apple Intelligence to enhance its contextual understanding, offering suggestions for actions users commonly perform and customising them to their current activities.

Spotlight on Mac is getting overhauled. Fastest way to browse content on Mac. Uses intelligence to suggest what you want to see. Can see and launch apps, including those on iPhone. System and app actions are coming to Spotlight. Can also create events, start audio recordings,… pic.twitter.com/nW6SWDXpui — MacRumorsLive (@macrumorslive) June 9, 2025

9. Foundation Models for Developers

Apple is now providing developers with offline access to its AI models. The company introduced the Foundation Models framework, which lets developers integrate more AI capabilities into their third-party apps by utilising Apple's existing systems. This move will likely encourage more developers to create new AI features as Apple competes with other AI companies.

#wwdc Apple releases a framework for foundation models so that developers can tap into Apple intelligence!



Cool curious to see what devs will build! pic.twitter.com/l8MXif9Dzl — Pascal (@p_regeer) June 9, 2025

'These Apple Intelligence features are available for testing starting today, and will be available to users with supported devices set to a supported language this fall,' Apple said in a 9 June press release.