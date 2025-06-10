When is iOS 26 Coming Out? The Complete Rundown on Apple's Anticipated Software Release
The iOS 26 update promises to bring a range of innovative features and a refreshed look
Apple's next major iPhone software update, iOS 26, is set to redefine how we interact with our devices. This highly anticipated release promises a fresh new look and intelligent features, but the big question on everyone's mind is: When can we get our hands on it?
Apple unveiled iOS 26 at WWDC 2025, revealing the range of iPhones that will support the latest software. This new iteration brings enhanced AI, stronger privacy settings, core system upgrades, and a refreshed look, all designed to make your iPhone quicker and more tailored to your needs.
The complete version of iOS 26 is expected to roll out worldwide on 16 September 2025, approximately one week after the introduction of the iPhone 17 series.
iPhones Compatible With iOS 26
If you're curious about whether your iPhone will be compatible with iOS 26 and when you can get your hands on it, we've got all the essential details here. iOS 26 will be released as a free update this autumn for the following iPhone models:
- iPhone 11
- iPhone 12 series
- iPhone 13 series
- iPhone 14 series
- iPhone 15 series
- iPhone 16 series
However, some of the more advanced Apple Intelligence features require newer hardware and will only be available on:
- iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max
- All iPhone 16 models
When Is iOS 26 Coming Out?
The developer beta for iOS 26 became accessible to registered Apple developers on 9 June. A public beta is set to arrive next month, allowing all interested users to try out the new features ahead of time.
To install the iOS 26 beta, you'll need to be signed up as an Apple Developer. Once you've logged in with your developer Apple ID, downloading the beta is simple.
Launch the 'Settings' app on your iPhone, navigate to 'General' > 'Software Update', and then tap 'Beta Updates'. From there, select 'iOS 26 Developer Beta.'
Ensure your Apple ID is connected to a developer account; the iOS 26 beta 1 should appear as an available download once confirmed. It's important to remember that these early versions may contain bugs and affect performance.
What's New In iOS 26?
The update also introduces a visual refresh Apple calls Liquid Glass, which brings depth, translucency, and motion to the interface. Here's why iOS 26 is the next big thing for Apple users, and a closer look at what the upcoming major iOS update will offer.
1. Liquid glass UI
A core part of iOS 26's visual update is Liquid Glass, a translucent material that reflects its surroundings, adding depth and a floating sensation to the screen. This effect is most apparent when hovering over text or apps, making them appear more vibrant and glass-like, with colours popping and elements seeming to float.
2. Apple Intelligence
Apple Intelligence is at the forefront of iOS 26, integrating AI directly into core apps like Messages, FaceTime, and Phone, offering features such as Live Translation. This system allows users to search anything visible on their screen across various apps, even querying ChatGPT for more information or searching for similar images and products on platforms like Google and Etsy.
3. Say Goodbye to Spam Calls
A new feature, Call Screening, provides details from unknown callers directly to you without requiring you to answer, allowing you to decide whether to pick up. Similarly, in Messages, anything from an unknown number is directed to a separate folder for review, much like an email spam filter.
4. Time for a Sing-Along
Echoing Live Translation for messages, Apple Music will soon introduce Lyrics Translation and Lyrics Pronunciation, helping users understand their favourite songs, regardless of the original language.
Looking Ahead To iOS 26
With its exciting new features and significant improvements, iOS 26 is poised to deliver a more intelligent, personalised, and seamless iPhone experience than ever before.
From a visually refreshed interface with Liquid Glass to the integrated power of Apple Intelligence and enhanced privacy controls, this update promises to transform how you interact with your device daily. Get ready to explore all that's new when it officially arrives this autumn.
