Apple's next major iPhone software update, iOS 26, is set to redefine how we interact with our devices. This highly anticipated release promises a fresh new look and intelligent features, but the big question on everyone's mind is: When can we get our hands on it?

Apple unveiled iOS 26 at WWDC 2025, revealing the range of iPhones that will support the latest software. This new iteration brings enhanced AI, stronger privacy settings, core system upgrades, and a refreshed look, all designed to make your iPhone quicker and more tailored to your needs.

The complete version of iOS 26 is expected to roll out worldwide on 16 September 2025, approximately one week after the introduction of the iPhone 17 series.

iPhones Compatible With iOS 26

If you're curious about whether your iPhone will be compatible with iOS 26 and when you can get your hands on it, we've got all the essential details here. iOS 26 will be released as a free update this autumn for the following iPhone models:

iPhone 11

iPhone 12 series

iPhone 13 series

iPhone 14 series

iPhone 15 series

iPhone 16 series

However, some of the more advanced Apple Intelligence features require newer hardware and will only be available on:

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max

All iPhone 16 models

When Is iOS 26 Coming Out?

The developer beta for iOS 26 became accessible to registered Apple developers on 9 June. A public beta is set to arrive next month, allowing all interested users to try out the new features ahead of time.

The first iOS 26 beta is now available! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/Ck6aaGTr0r — Apple Hub (@theapplehub) June 9, 2025

To install the iOS 26 beta, you'll need to be signed up as an Apple Developer. Once you've logged in with your developer Apple ID, downloading the beta is simple.

Launch the 'Settings' app on your iPhone, navigate to 'General' > 'Software Update', and then tap 'Beta Updates'. From there, select 'iOS 26 Developer Beta.'

Ensure your Apple ID is connected to a developer account; the iOS 26 beta 1 should appear as an available download once confirmed. It's important to remember that these early versions may contain bugs and affect performance.

What's New In iOS 26?

The update also introduces a visual refresh Apple calls Liquid Glass, which brings depth, translucency, and motion to the interface. Here's why iOS 26 is the next big thing for Apple users, and a closer look at what the upcoming major iOS update will offer.

1. Liquid glass UI

A core part of iOS 26's visual update is Liquid Glass, a translucent material that reflects its surroundings, adding depth and a floating sensation to the screen. This effect is most apparent when hovering over text or apps, making them appear more vibrant and glass-like, with colours popping and elements seeming to float.

iOS 26. Who's going all clear? pic.twitter.com/F3DJuSXlqX — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) June 9, 2025

2. Apple Intelligence

Apple Intelligence is at the forefront of iOS 26, integrating AI directly into core apps like Messages, FaceTime, and Phone, offering features such as Live Translation. This system allows users to search anything visible on their screen across various apps, even querying ChatGPT for more information or searching for similar images and products on platforms like Google and Etsy.

I just built Apple Intelligence Chat 🚀. It uses the new Foundation Models Framework to let you chat offline with the Apple Intelligence model on iOS 26.



Let me know if you'd like the code and i'll make it open source. And yes the UI uses Liquid Glass 🧊 pic.twitter.com/q6rtSO0SWg — Pallav Agarwal (@pallavmac) June 10, 2025

3. Say Goodbye to Spam Calls

A new feature, Call Screening, provides details from unknown callers directly to you without requiring you to answer, allowing you to decide whether to pick up. Similarly, in Messages, anything from an unknown number is directed to a separate folder for review, much like an email spam filter.

Apple introduces "Call Screening" in iOS 26.



When an unknown number calls, your iPhone answers, asks who it is and why. You read what they say in real time and decide whether to answer.



This way, you can avoid scams and unwanted sales.pic.twitter.com/tdHhO7T2Fg — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) June 10, 2025

4. Time for a Sing-Along

Echoing Live Translation for messages, Apple Music will soon introduce Lyrics Translation and Lyrics Pronunciation, helping users understand their favourite songs, regardless of the original language.

iOS 26 WILL AUTOMATICALLY TRANSLATE LANGUAGES *LIVE* IN MESSAGES & ON THE PHONE, ICONIC😭😭😭 #WWDC25 pic.twitter.com/Gmp8evQfvn — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) June 9, 2025

Looking Ahead To iOS 26

With its exciting new features and significant improvements, iOS 26 is poised to deliver a more intelligent, personalised, and seamless iPhone experience than ever before.

From a visually refreshed interface with Liquid Glass to the integrated power of Apple Intelligence and enhanced privacy controls, this update promises to transform how you interact with your device daily. Get ready to explore all that's new when it officially arrives this autumn.