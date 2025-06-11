In the dynamic landscape of technology, Apple consistently stands as a powerhouse, pioneering innovation and shaping industry trends. Yet, a recent unveiling has sent a wave of discussion through the tech community, prompting many to scrutinise the very direction of the company's design philosophy.

The spotlight is currently fixed on iOS 26 and its controversial redesign. The 'Liquid Glass' design in iOS 26 sparked immediate debate even before the operating system's global launch.

Public Outcry Over 'Liquid Glass' Design

Positioned as one of the most significant design transformations since iOS 7, this theme reintroduced the concept of glass-like, translucent user interface elements reminiscent of older systems like Windows Vista and macOS X's Aqua.

On Monday, at the WWDC 2025 event in Cupertino, Apple revealed the new iOS 26 operating system. The most significant change introduced by the iPhone maker this year is a fresh 'Liquid Glass' appearance across the entire user interface, which the company claims makes the system experience' more expressive and delightful.'

However, the execution of this interface appears to clash with public expectations, particularly concerning aspects such as readability and visual tidiness. Social media users appear to be largely opposed to the changes implemented by the company this year.

Online Reaction to Apple's Latest Changes

According to a report by Financial Express, users across various social media platforms highlighted concerns that Apple's new user interface's transparent theme could lead to readability problems, particularly when UI elements are placed against a white background.

One user on Reddit, expressing their dissatisfaction with the new user interface, wrote, 'Please for the love of god, make the "frosting" level customisable. It;s a cool look, but if your BG is busy at all, this is going to be an accessibility nightmare.'

'I'm probably getting old, with bad eyesight, so this looks like it'll be an accessibility nightmare for me. Hope they tone the effect down (make it more milky glass / opaque) or give options to tone it down,' another user added.

A third commentator noted, 'The notifications on lock screen promotional images look like hell to me. I can barely make out the text content with the excessive transparent look.'

Meanwhile, a Reddit user who had already installed the iOS 26 Developer Beta on their phone reported that the situation was even more challenging than some had envisioned. They noted, 'There a lack of contrast everywhere in the beta. Notifications are so hard to read even.'

Echoes of iOS 7: A Recurring Design Challenge

A user commented that a similar situation unfolded roughly ten years prior when Apple introduced its last major UI alteration with iOS 7. They wrote, 'Similar thing happened when iOS 7 launched with terribly thin typefaces. iOS 8 and 9 dialed back the thinness to help with accessibility. I'd expect them to do the same in the future, but also would've expected them to have learned their lesson.'

Liquid Glass merges different visual and interface elements throughout Apple’s software design history 🤩



- Aqua’s tridimensional surfaces

- iOS 7’s visual layers

- iPhone X’s fluidity of gestures

- Dynamic Island’s motion dynamics and merge behaviors#WWDC25 pic.twitter.com/FHkNQ22GXM — Natan Rolnik (@natanrolnik) June 9, 2025

This isn't the first time Apple has faced such a reaction to a significant UI change. As users draw parallels to the adjustments made after iOS 7, it's clear the conversation around the 'Liquid Glass' theme for iOS 26 is far from over.

Whether Apple will once again refine its vision based on user feedback remains to be seen, but the initial response suggests that design, even for a tech giant, is always a delicate balance between innovation and user experience.