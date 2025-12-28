New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs sparked a flurry of online discussion over his holiday plans after his Christmas social-media posts showed him with his children while his partner, Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B, was not pictured celebrating with him and their newborn son.

Diggs shared a series of Instagram Story photos featuring his young children next to a decorated Christmas tree, including a snapshot of one of his baby boys celebrating what he described as 'one of my boys' first Christmas'.

In other clips, he appeared holding his daughter Charliee, whom he welcomed in April 2025 with model Aileen Lopera following a legal paternity case.

While Diggs did repost a picture from Cardi B's own Instagram showing her holding their recently born son, there was no joint photo of the couple together on Christmas Day, and many fans interpreted his captions to mean the two spent the holiday separately.

Social Media Reaction Builds Over Separate Holiday Appearances

The absence of any shared holiday photos with Cardi B and her newborn son led to widespread online reaction. Fans on X and Instagram speculated that Diggs and Cardi B were not together for Christmas, with some commenters mixing curiosity and criticism.

One HotNewHipHop report summarised the situation by noting that Diggs 'did not celebrate Christmas with Cardi B and their newborn son,' and that footage of him dancing with his two daughters in Christmas pyjamas had circulated widely on social platforms.

Some users framed the apparent separation as a sign of relationship strain, while others defended the NFL star's decision to spend the holiday with his children and highlighted the challenges of balancing family commitments amid a busy professional schedule.

A social-media post reposted publicly showed fans discussing Cardi B spending the holidays without Diggs, with comments lamenting the lack of shared family imagery.

Cardi B's Own Christmas Shared with Children

Cardi B, 33, posted her own festive content from Christmas Day showing her celebrating with her four children, including playful snapshots and candid family moments.

In a light-hearted caption, she joked that 'the perfect Christmas picture doesn't exist in this house', capturing the joyful chaos of the day.

Her posts suggested a warm celebration with her children, including the newborn she shares with Diggs, and her three older children from her previous relationship with rapper Offset.

Despite the festive cheer she displayed online, none of Cardi B's Christmas posts featured Diggs in the frame, which some followers noted as striking given their recent public relationship.

Context: Relationship Timeline and Public Interest

Diggs and Cardi B made their relationship public in mid-2025, and in September of that year the rapper announced she was expecting a child with the NFL star.Their son was born in November 2025, marking the pair's first child together.

In addition to his son with Cardi B, Diggs is a father to multiple children born in 2025, including Charliee with Aileen Lopera and another infant whose parentage has been reported in media coverage.

Public Conversation Reflects Modern Celebrity Family Dynamics

The divergent social-media posts from Diggs and Cardi B captured the attention of fans and commentators alike. Responses ranged from speculation about their relationship status to broader commentary on how public figures navigate family life amid demanding careers and high-profile scrutiny.

As with many celebrity stories shared in real time on social platforms, interpretations varied widely, with fan communities on X and Instagram adding layers of commentary, memes and debate to the evolving narrative.

Neither Diggs nor Cardi B have issued an official joint statement about their Christmas arrangements or the ensuing online reaction.